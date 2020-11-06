Ken Norton Jr. Still Amazed by Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner’s Growth, Leadership in Year 9

While there’s no debating Seattle’s defense has struggled through the first half of the season, they certainly haven’t lacked any leadership on the defensive side of the football, which can largely be credited to their second-longest tenured player.

Following a fourth consecutive All-Pro campaign, the Seahawks were looking to linebacker Bobby Wagner to help lead the defense once again and he’s done exactly that through the first seven games of the season. Even though the 2020 campaign has brought new challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 30-year old hasn’t let those obstacles slow him down during his ninth season in the league.

Along with being extremely talented, the former second-round pick is easily one of the hardest-working players on the team and he certainly has allowed his outstanding work ethic to speak for him every time he takes the field. Citing his superstar attributes, defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. discussed how the six-time Pro Bowler has been able to improve his craft over the last several seasons and believes he isn’t finished growing just yet.

“Number one is his will, his effort, his want to, and he plays really hard,” Norton Jr. explained. “To add that on with his skill, his desire, and his brain. He knows body language, he knows how to use his feet, his speed, and his hands, all of those things have to work together all at the same time and over the years he’s been able to continue to perfect his game and he’s only getting better.”

Despite crossing the age-30 threshold, Wagner clearly isn’t slowing down any time soon and there’s no reason to think his production will start declining in the near future. Considering the five-time All-Pro has only missed two games since the 2015 campaign, the team must be very encouraged with his ability to stay healthy and consistently produce elite numbers.

As for his leadership on the field, the Utah State standout has continuously made an effort to assist his teammates in any way possible, which has significantly benefited the defense over the last several seasons. Observing his impact firsthand, Norton Jr. explained how Wagner has helped lead the defense and admitted he’s still very impressed by how the veteran conducts himself away from the field.

“This kid is amazing, he’s an amazing leader, he calls all the plays, gets everybody lined up - we change defenses on the field - he’s able to do all that,” Norton Jr. discussed. “He’s a leader in the locker room, then he puts all that together and leads us out onto the field and then plays at a high level. He’s really well rounded his game, he has high bars all across the way and I’m really excited about what type of player he’s become, even more so, the type of man and leader he’s become. He’s pretty well rounded, very proud and impressed about the man, player he’s become.”

Through seven games this season, Wagner has started in each of those contests, producing 74 total tackles, 39 solo tackles, 11 quarterback pressures, eight quarterback hits, four tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, one batted pass, along with a 27.5 percent pressure rate. In pass coverage, the explosive middle linebacker has allowed 21 completions on 33 targets, a 63.6 percent completion percentage, 205 yards, 89 yards after the catch, 9.8 yards per catch, and an 81.0 passer rating.

Last Sunday, Wagner enjoyed his finest game of the season, earning NFC Defensive Player of the Week for the second time in his career in a 37-27 win over the 49ers. He led the Seahawks with 11 tackles and took advantage of extra opportunities to blitz, producing 2.0 sacks and four quarterback hits in a dominant effort.

Considering the Seahawks feature so many young players on defense, Wagner’s presence has definitely played a major factor in helping each of them adjust to the next level of competition. With rookies Alton Robinson and Jordyn Brooks in particular, there’s no question each of them has benefited from the ninth-year pro’s guidance and Norton Jr. feels that has helped both of them make a smooth transition during their inaugural campaigns.

“They have really good leaders ahead of them, they have really good coaching, and they bring that preparation when it meets the opportunity on the field,” Norton Jr. mentioned. “They’ve made plays and this game is not too big for them. So their future is very bright.”