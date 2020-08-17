SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGame DayGM ReportNewsPodcasts
Search

Learning Slot Cornerback on the Fly, Seahawks DB Marquise Blair Finding Comfort Zone

Corbin Smith

RENTON, WA - Coinciding with the arrival of Jamal Adams in late July blockbuster trade, in an expected move, Marquise Blair has been in the process of adapting to a new potential role for the Seahawks since training camp kicked off last week.

Even before Adams came to Seattle in exchange for two first-round picks, a third-round pick, and veteran Bradley McDougald, Blair seemed to be on the outside looking in battling for playing time at safety. But coach Pete Carroll badly wanted to find a way to get the second year defender on the field, mentioning on multiple occasions during the offseason that he could see action in the nickel cornerback role.

Four practices into camp, Carroll's prior suggestions have become reality on the practice field as the Seahawks have started to experiment with three safety looks featuring Adams, Blair, and Quandre Diggs. For Blair, it's a significant changeup, as he told reporters on Monday he has never played the slot position and only played safety previously.

In comparison to playing deep center field as a free safety, lining up in the slot presents vastly different challenges. On one play, Blair could be matched up in man coverage against tight ends such as 49ers star George Kittle. Then on the next play, he could be tasked with covering a speedy slot receiver such as Deebo Samuel.

But despite the stark differences, after logging significant playing time as a strong safety in the past, Blair remains confident his skill set will translate effectively to the slot. He indicated many of Seattle's coverage rules stay the same as well, which is a major plus when trying to transition to a new position.

"I feel like I can cover, I feel like I can blitz, I can fit run gaps, just everything that a nickel does," Blair stated.

During his time starring at Utah, Blair earned a reputation as a physical, disruptive defender with a penchant for delivering punishment. He spent as much time near the line of scrimmage as he did dropping back into deep zone coverage, always aggressively pursuing the football aiming to rock ball carriers and dishing out hit sticks to brave receivers who dared to run routes into his vicinity.

Sometimes, that physical mentality got Blair into trouble, as he was removed from games on multiple occasions for targeting penalties.

As a rookie with the Seahawks, Blair displayed many of those qualities in spurts. Playing in 14 games with three starts, he logged 230 defensive snaps and over 200 special teams snaps, producing 32 combined tackles, a pair of forced fumbles, and a pass defensed. He endured himself to the fan base with several big hits on the kickoff coverage team as well.

According to Carroll, however, the coaching staff also had trust issues with the young safety, who struggled to master the playbook and his assignments. Even after showing well for the most part in three starts from Week 7 to Week 9, the acquisition of Diggs pushed Blair back to the sidelines and he played just 19 total defensive snaps over Seattle's last seven games.

Hoping to make better use of Blair's talents, Carroll gushed about the possibilities with him on the field in an attacking nickel role alongside Adams and Diggs. Though he hadn't seen them on the field together yet, he couldn't wait to see such sub-packages "come to life."

"We are really pumped about this camp to figure that part out," Carroll said shortly before the start of camp. "For the most part, we have to figure out Marquise. He's the one that's going to get the opportunity to get in on the slot and do some stuff that puts him in a position to be really active and be part of the pressure packaging and some really aggressive parts of the play, so that's cool for him."

Trying to adjust to a new role without the benefit of OTAs or minicamps, Blair has turned to fellow 2019 draftee Ugo Amadi, his main competition at the position, to help learn the position. He also has sought guidance from Diggs, who played slot cornerback for the Lions earlier in his career, as well as legendary former Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor, who worked with him periodically during the offseason.

When asked what advice Chancellor provided him heading into year two, Blair responded, "Just to stay in the playbook. He told me, 'don't move around before the ball is snapped, get lined up so you know what's going on.' Just little stuff like that."

After taking his share of lumps as a rookie, Blair plans to put those lessons learned to good use. Having already experienced learning a new position in a new scheme this time last year, he's far more comfortable handling such a scenario this time around with a great opportunity to carve out a key role in Seattle's defense.

"Everything was brand new to me [in 2019], so really it's just re-learning everything. I feel like it's easier. I knew what I was doing, but you still don't want to mess up. Now I'm just rolling."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seahawks Position Preview: Defensive Ends

Ziggy Ansah is gone. Quinton Jefferson is gone. Jadeveon Clowney remains unsigned. But despite the turnover, coach Pete Carroll remains optimistic Seattle's pass rush will be better than it was in 2019 after adding athleticism and experience at defensive end.

Corbin Smith

5 Observations From Seahawks Fourth 2020 Training Camp Practice

Though unseasonably warm temperatures struck the shores of Lake Washington, the Seahawks enjoyed another high-energy session at the VMAC with padded practices looming on Monday.

Corbin Smith

Quinton Dunbar, Chris Carson Make Training Camp Debuts for Seahawks

With Dunbar advancing through COVID-19 testing without a hitch and Carson returning from a leave of absence for personal reasons, two important Seahawks finally hit the field for the first time in 2020.

Corbin Smith

Heading Into Year 8, Seahawks DE Benson Mayowa Looking to ‘Stay Hungry’

Following a productive 2019 campaign in Oakland, Mayowa decided to return to the place where his career started. Now entering his eighth season, the veteran defensive end is looking to help Seattle's pass rush take a major step forward this season.

Thomas Hall10

Seahawks Waive Rookie DE Marcus Webb

After being placed on the Non-Football injury list earlier in training camp, Webb was waived on Saturday, opening up an additional roster spot for the Seahawks.

Corbin Smith

by

potterhawk

As Position Evolves, Could Seahawks Employ New Strategy at Fullback in 2020?

Seattle hasn't used a fullback much in recent years, but earlier in the Pete Carroll era, Michael Robinson proved instrumental lead blocking for Marshawn Lynch. And other teams are finding new ways to bring the position back to life in modern offenses.

aryannaprasad

3 Seahawks Who Will Exceed Expectations in 2020

With just one month until regular season football returns, the Seahawks have Super Bowl aspirations in 2020, but will need some players to take another step to get there. Who are the prime candidates to surpass expectations for Seattle?

Colby Patnode

Shaquill Griffin Envisions Revamped Seahawks' Secondary Becoming NFL's Best

After taking the torch from Richard Sherman two years ago, Griffin hasn't had much help at times in Seattle's post-Legion of Boom secondary. But with Jamal Adams and Quinton Dunbar arriving this offseason, the unit has the potential to be the league's best.

Corbin Smith

Friday Rewind: Revisiting Seahawks Week 13 Prime Time Victory Against Vikings

Despite a sloppy performance in Philadelphia, Seattle was still able to extend their winning streak to four games and they were looking to push that number to five games during their prime time showdown at home against Minnesota.

Thomas Hall10

Russell Wilson: 'My Best Years Are Ahead of Me'

Now entering his ninth season under center for Seattle, Wilson believes he's just entering his prime, which is disheartening news for NFC foes tasked with trying to slow the dual-threat quarterback down.

Corbin Smith

by

Beau.The.Sea.Lion.