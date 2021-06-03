Marshawn Lynch, Shaun Alexander Among Ex-Seahawks on 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

The College Football Hall of Fame class of 2022 could include the likes of Marshawn Lynch, Shaun Alexander, and other former Seahawks.

By June 25, members of the National Football Foundation and the Football Writers Association of America will cast their ballots for the College Football Hall of Fame class of 2022. Among the 78 players they'll have to comb through are several who eventually made their way to the Seahawks by one means or another.

Running backs Marshawn Lynch (California) and Shaun Alexander (Alabama), guard Steve Hutchinson (Michigan), receiver Peter Warrick (Florida State), defensive end Dwight Freeney (Syracuse), linebacker Levon Kirkland (Clemson), and current Seahawks defensive coordinator/former 49ers and Cowboys linebacker Ken Norton Jr. (UCLA) are up for selection.

The two biggest names that will immediately jump off the list for fans is the duo of Alexander and Lynch. Arguably the top two running backs in Seahawks history, both were dominant collegiate players before making waves in the Pacific Northwest.

Years prior to winning a championship with Seattle, Lynch was an All-American ball-carrier at the University of California. Putting up 3,830 scrimmage yards and 35 touchdowns in his three years at the school, he earned a top-12 selection in the 2007 NFL Draft on the way to an illustrious pro career that could have another Hall of Fame calling soon.

Alexander, the 2005 NFL MVP, was also a star in his college days, earning first-round status for his efforts as a four-year player at Alabama. Some 4,363 total yards and 49 touchdowns later, the All-American and All-SEC honoree was just beginning his storied football career.

Hutchinson, now consulting for the Seahawks, was a dominant force in Michigan's interior offensive line before he went on to block for Alexander in Seattle. Already a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Hutchinson should be a shoo-in given his equally accomplished collegiate career. A member of Michigan's 1997 National Championship team, he was an All-Big Ten selection and was named the conference's top offensive lineman in 2000.

At UCLA, Norton was an All-American—in 1987, his senior year. Registering a whopping 339 tackles after transitioning to the linebacker position, the former Bruin was rewarded with second-round recognition when the Cowboys drafted him in 1988. His achievements in college have already been immortalized in some fashion, with UCLA inducting him into its Hall of Fame in 1998.

The trio of Warrick, Kirkland and Freeney only made quick stops each in Seattle, so their names are far from synonymous with the Seahawks. However, each had stellar careers in college and will make a strong push for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Fans eager to see the finalized class will have to wait for some time. Despite voting coming to an end later this month, the results will not be announced until 2022.