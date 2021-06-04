Michael Dickson, Seahawks Agree to Four-Year Extension

The former All-Pro selection will now be under contract in Seattle through the 2025 season, locking up one of the NFL's best punters for the foreseeable future.

While fans await news on a potential extension for safety Jamal Adams, the Seahawks have officially locked up one of their other All-Pro talents for the next four years.

According to Mark Sanchez of Fox Sports, Seattle has agreed to terms with punter Michael Dickson on a four-year extension. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported he will receive $14.5 million in new money as part of the deal, which will keep him in the Pacific Northwest through the 2025 season.

On day three of the 2018 NFL Draft, Seattle traded up seven spots in the fifth round to acquire the 149th selection from Denver and used the pick to select Dickson, who played collegiately at Texas and won the Ray Guy Award in 2017 as the nation's top punter. After the draft, reports surfaced that Broncos executives "literally laughed out loud" about the Seahawks trading up to pick a punter.

Three years later, nobody is laughing now, as Dickson has been one of the NFL's premier punters since first stepping foot on the practice field at the VMAC and more than earned his new lucrative contract.

As a rookie, the native of Sydney, Australia set new franchise records averaging 48.2 yards per punt and a net average of 42.5 yards per punt. Dickson quickly became a fan favorite for his powerful right leg, his ability to pin opponents deep in their own territory while seemingly orchestrating magic tricks with the football, and a stunning first-down pickup late in a victory over the Lions when he decided to tuck and run on fourth down deep in the Seahawks own territory.

Following a dominant first season in Seattle, Dickson earned First-Team All-Pro honors and also was selected to his first Pro Bowl team.

While Dickson wasn't quite as effective in his second season for the Seahawks in 2019, he still averaged 45.1 yards per punt and finished fourth in the league with 34 punts inside the opposing 20-yard line. Last season, he returned to his rookie form, surpassing his own franchise mark averaging 49.2 yards per punt and leading all punters with 32 punts inside the opposing 20-yard line.

Rewarded by the Seahawks for his immense success through his first three seasons, Dickson will now earn $3.625 million per year, the second-highest annual value among punters behind only Rams standout Johnny Hekker. With his new deal finished, the organization can now turn attention to getting a new deal done for Adams as well as fellow safety Quandre Diggs as camp draws closer.