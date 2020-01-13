SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Parting Gift? Marshawn Lynch Offers Life Advice for Young Seahawks

CorbinSmithNFL

Marshawn Lynch has never been one to relish his responsibilities speaking with the media.

But in a development nearly as surprising as his recent decision to come out of retirement and return to the Seahawks, "Beast Mode" hasn't been quite as evasive around reporters as he was during his first stint with the team.

Following Seattle's season-ending 28-23 divisional round defeat to Green Bay, Lynch took the podium for a quick moment. After responding "it was solid" to a couple of questions, he went off tangent, sharing some interesting advice for the younger Seahawks who had become his teammates over the past three weeks.

"This is a vulnerable time for a lot of these young dudes," Lynch said. "They gonna be taking care of their chicken right, you feel me? If they was me or I had an opportunity to let these young [players] know something, I'd say 'take care of your money African, cause that [expletive] don't last forever."

During his brief second stint with the Seahawks, Lynch befriended several younger players and took them under his wing, including fellow running back Travis Homer.

Emphasizing the importance of players taking care of their financials, their bodies from a physical and mental standpoint, and their families, Lynch referenced several former teammates who "are no longer here no more" and the struggles many players have managing their money once their playing days are done.

It was a resounding message from a player who typically hasn't had much to say with a microphone in front of him. Given the fact he's been on both sides of the coin as a current and former player, Lynch's words will surely resonate with his intended audience.

"Start taking care of your mentals, your bodies, and your chicken so that when you're ready to walk away, you walk away and you can be able to do what you want to do."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lambeau Curse Strikes Again, Seahawks Drop Divisional Showdown

With a second half rally coming up just short for the second time in three games, Seattle’s season came to a crashing end at the hands of Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Dillon88

Seahawks X-Factors Who Could Make a Difference in the Divisional Round

Which role players could make a major difference for the Seahawks in the NFC Divisional Round against the Packers?

Ryan Fountain

by

Footballfan55

Rodgers vs. Wilson... Who's ready?! …

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Footballfan55

Duane Brown, George Fant Active for Seahawks vs. Packers

Seattle will have both of its experienced starting tackles active against Green Bay, but it remains to be seen how effective they will be at far below 100 percent healthy.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Footballfan55

Seahawks, Packers Vying for Return Trip to Santa Clara

Seattle won't play another game at CenturyLink Field this year, but an opportunity for a grudge match against San Francisco awaits.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Footballfan55

To Pull Upset, 5 Under-the-Radar Seahawks Must Soar in Green Bay

It goes without saying that Russell Wilson and Jadeveon Clowney must play well, but Seattle needs impact performances from these five “role players” as well to send Green Bay packing.

Rob Rang

by

Footballfan55

6 Seahawks to Watch in Divisional Round vs. Packers

With a berth into the NFC Championship Game at stake, the Seahawks will need strong performance from their grizzled veteran running back as well as a return to form from one of their best defensive lineman to upset the Packers at Lambeau Field.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Footballfan55

6 Matchups to Watch as Seahawks Head to Green Bay for Divisional Bout

Green Bay is a far superior opponent to Philadelphia, but Seattle could find some advantages on offense, especially if the ground game can bounce back after a dismal showing in the wild card round.

Nick Lee

by

Footballfan55

Seahawks Preparing Chad Wheeler as Emergency Tackle Option

Who is Chad Wheeler? Only on the active roster for the past three days, the former USC standout may be thrown into the starting lineup as Seattle tries to advance past Green Bay to earn a spot in the NFC Championship Game.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Puunsai

Duane Brown, George Fant Game-Time Decisions for Seahawks

Seattle still doesn’t know who will start on the left side of the offensive line, but as a positive sign, Brown and Fant did step up to limited participation in Friday’s practice and will be game-time decisions.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Puunsai