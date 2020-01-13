Parting Gift? Marshawn Lynch Offers Life Advice for Young Seahawks

Marshawn Lynch has never been one to relish his responsibilities speaking with the media.

But in a development nearly as surprising as his recent decision to come out of retirement and return to the Seahawks, "Beast Mode" hasn't been quite as evasive around reporters as he was during his first stint with the team.

Following Seattle's season-ending 28-23 divisional round defeat to Green Bay, Lynch took the podium for a quick moment. After responding "it was solid" to a couple of questions, he went off tangent, sharing some interesting advice for the younger Seahawks who had become his teammates over the past three weeks.

"This is a vulnerable time for a lot of these young dudes," Lynch said. "They gonna be taking care of their chicken right, you feel me? If they was me or I had an opportunity to let these young [players] know something, I'd say 'take care of your money African, cause that [expletive] don't last forever."

During his brief second stint with the Seahawks, Lynch befriended several younger players and took them under his wing, including fellow running back Travis Homer.

Emphasizing the importance of players taking care of their financials, their bodies from a physical and mental standpoint, and their families, Lynch referenced several former teammates who "are no longer here no more" and the struggles many players have managing their money once their playing days are done.

It was a resounding message from a player who typically hasn't had much to say with a microphone in front of him. Given the fact he's been on both sides of the coin as a current and former player, Lynch's words will surely resonate with his intended audience.

"Start taking care of your mentals, your bodies, and your chicken so that when you're ready to walk away, you walk away and you can be able to do what you want to do."