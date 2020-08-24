Pete Carroll Provides Updates on Branden Jackson, Other Injured Seahawks

Less than 48 hours after leaving CenturyLink Field in an ambulance, defensive end Branden Jackson rejoined the Seahawks at their team facility on Monday, though it appears it will be a while before he returns to practice.

While rushing the passer in the second quarter of Saturday's mock game, Jackson was knocked unconscious after a helmet-to-helmet collision with tackle Cedric Ogbuehi. He dropped to the turf and laid there for several minutes before being loaded up on a backboard and sent to the hospital for further evaluation.

According to coach Pete Carroll, Jackson didn't suffer any additional injuries and participated in team meetings on Monday, but the Seahawks want to make sure he's okay before clearing him to play again.

"There's some concerns that they're going to check out to make sure we're really clear on, so it's going to take us little bit of time," Carroll elaborated. "We're going to be very deliberate about taking time. Any time you get hit in the head like that, we've got to make sure we take all of the time that it takes and all of the considerations. There's a lot of stuff we're going to check him out on."

In other injury updates, receiver Phillip Dorsett is nursing a sore foot following Saturday's scrimmage and didn't practice on Monday. His status remains day-to-day with another scrimmage scheduled for Wednesday.

Fellow receiver Tyler Lockett received ice midway through Monday's practice and didn't return to action. The team hasn't provided updates yet on the severity of the leg injury.

Defensively, as Carroll indicated after Saturday's game, defensive tackle Poona Ford returned after missing multiple practices with a calf injury. Linebacker Bruce Irvin also returned after sitting out two practices with a slight hip flexor, while defensive end L.J. Collier sat out for undisclosed reasons.