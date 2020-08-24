SI.com
Pete Carroll Provides Updates on Branden Jackson, Other Injured Seahawks

Less than 48 hours after leaving CenturyLink Field in an ambulance, defensive end Branden Jackson rejoined the Seahawks at their team facility on Monday, though it appears it will be a while before he returns to practice.

While rushing the passer in the second quarter of Saturday's mock game, Jackson was knocked unconscious after a helmet-to-helmet collision with tackle Cedric Ogbuehi. He dropped to the turf and laid there for several minutes before being loaded up on a backboard and sent to the hospital for further evaluation.

According to coach Pete Carroll, Jackson didn't suffer any additional injuries and participated in team meetings on Monday, but the Seahawks want to make sure he's okay before clearing him to play again.

"There's some concerns that they're going to check out to make sure we're really clear on, so it's going to take us little bit of time," Carroll elaborated. "We're going to be very deliberate about taking time. Any time you get hit in the head like that, we've got to make sure we take all of the time that it takes and all of the considerations. There's a lot of stuff we're going to check him out on."

In other injury updates, receiver Phillip Dorsett is nursing a sore foot following Saturday's scrimmage and didn't practice on Monday. His status remains day-to-day with another scrimmage scheduled for Wednesday.

Fellow receiver Tyler Lockett received ice midway through Monday's practice and didn't return to action. The team hasn't provided updates yet on the severity of the leg injury.

Defensively, as Carroll indicated after Saturday's game, defensive tackle Poona Ford returned after missing multiple practices with a calf injury. Linebacker Bruce Irvin also returned after sitting out two practices with a slight hip flexor, while defensive end L.J. Collier sat out for undisclosed reasons.

Seahawks Hopeful P.J. Johnson Can Bolster Defensive Line Rotation

Seeking depth at defensive tackle, the Seahawks opted to bypass more notable veteran free agents at the position to instead sign Johnson, who has been a pleasant surprise in his first week with the team.

Cherishing Mentor Role, Bruce Irvin Encouraged by Seahawks' Young Stable of Pass Rushers

Entering his second stint with the Seahawks, Irvin has shifted into "OG" status as a seasoned veteran. As Red Bryant and Chris Clemons did for him at the start of his career, he's enjoying mentoring young rushers such as Alton Robinson and Shaquem Griffin.

Kemah Siverand releases statement weeks after release from Seahawks

Continuing Impressive Camp, Geno Smith Stars in Seahawks First Mock Scrimmage

The Seahawks only played four total drives in Saturday's shortened mock scrimmage. But several players still shined, with the backup quarterback standing out as the star leading two scoring drives and finishing a perfect 8 for 8 as a passer.

Former Seahawks Legend Earl Thomas Could be Released by Ravens

The pure insanity of 2020 has made its way onto the football field. Earl Thomas, former Seahawks legend, appears to be well on his way to being released just three weeks before the regular season begins.

What's Next for Former Seahawks All-Pro Earl Thomas?

After being unceremoniously released by the Ravens for conduct detrimental to the team, Thomas will become an unrestricted free agent free to sign with any team. While his first employer certainly doesn't need him, other contenders in the NFC could be interested.

Hard to believe this really is happening with ETIII...

With Battle Ongoing, Seahawks Not Ready to Name Starting Center Yet

Three players - Ethan Pocic, B.J. Finney, and Kyle Fuller - have been actively engaged in a competition to replace Justin Britt. While Pete Carroll won't name a starter yet, it sounds like a decision could be coming in the near future.

Sunday Rewind: Revisiting Seahawks Week 14 Blowout Defeat Against Rams

Carrying a five-game winning streak, Seattle departed for Los Angeles and were looking to earn their 11th victory of the 2019 campaign. Unfortunately, a poor offensive performance led to a disappointing defeat on the road against NFC West rivals.

Seahawks DE Branden Jackson (Head) Sent Home, Returns to Team Facility

Following a scary head injury suffered in Saturday's mock scrimmage, Jackson was able to drive himself home from the hospital and returned to the Seahawks facility on Sunday morning for COVID-19 testing.

