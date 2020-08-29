Pete Carroll Speaks on Social Justice Issues, Seahawks Cancel Practice

Originally, the Seahawks were slated to practice at 1 PM PST on Saturday, with running back Chris Carson, defensive end Jarran Reed, and cornerback Tre Flowers scheduled to speak with local media prior to taking the field.

However, plans quickly changed, as the three players were replaced by coach Pete Carroll as the scheduled press conference. With minimal information available, the Zoom conference call wound up being delayed more than an hour before he finally met with reporters.

"This is a really big day around the country," Carroll opened, referencing the death of actor Chadwick Boseman and Jackie Robinson day. "So I want to talk to you guys about some stuff that's on my heart because of the environment I work in here and work with our guys."

Embarking on an extraordinary 15-minute speech, Carroll urged white Americans to step up and initiate the change everyone wants to see in regard to race relations and social justice. He touched on improving education, particularly when it comes to accurately portraying history, the urgency to vote this November, and other prevalent topics during one of the most important periods of American history.

"We know what’s right and what's wrong," Carroll said. "We just have not been open to listen to it. We’ve been unwilling to accept the real history. We’ve been taught a false history of what happened in this country."

According to Carroll, every member of the Seahawks will be registered to vote by the end of the day on Saturday.

Displaying the passion and enthusiasm that has made him a revered figure in Seattle, it may have been the most important speech Carroll has delivered in 50 years of coaching. Calling out his fellow coaching brethren, he asked them to step out of their comfort zone and take a stand for equality.

"Coaches, I’m calling on you. All coaches. Let’s step up. No more being quiet, no more being afraid to talk the topics. No more ‘Oh, I’m a little bit uncomfortable. I might lose my job because I’ve taken a stand here or there.’ Screw it. We can’t do that anymore."

He finished up by urging others to follow the example set forth by professional athletes, who he believes will be the driving force needed to create real, meaningful reform.

"They've got wisdom and they've got power and they're just sensing what they're capable of doing," Carroll stated. "We need to hear them. And when we do that, we'll follow the right lead and good things will happen."

Walking off the podium without fielding any questions, Carroll and the Seahawks opted not to practice on Saturday. The team will still hold a mock scrimmage on Sunday at the VMAC in continued preparation for the upcoming season.