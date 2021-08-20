Pete Carroll Updates Seahawks Injury Situation Ahead of Preseason Tilt vs. Broncos

The Seahawks will still be without their starting center in Ethan Pocic, but a few veterans who didn't play in the preseason opener should be available to suit up against the Broncos.

While coach Pete Carroll didn't offer many details on which starters may or may not play against the Broncos on Saturday night, the Seahawks could have a few veterans back in action who did not play in the preseason opener last weekend.

According to Carroll, versatile tackle Jamarco Jones (back spasms) should be available to play after returning to practice this week. It remains unclear whether he or rookie Stone Forsythe will earn the start at left tackle in place of Duane Brown, who has yet to practice as he "holds in" for a new contract.

Backup quarterback Geno Smith, who suffered a concussion last weekend, had a "really good" couple of days in his recovery per Carroll. But he remained non-committal on whether or not Smith would be available to play after not practicing at all this week.

Among other players with a chance to play, defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche practiced all week coming back from a groin injury that sidelined him for the exhibition opener, but his status remains up in the air for Saturday. When asked about his availability, Carroll simply said, "We'll let you know. I don't know that yet."

Though Carroll wasn't asked for an update, tight end Gerald Everett participated in Friday's practice after appearing to sustain an undisclosed injury on Thursday. It remains to be seen how much he will play against Denver, if at all.

As for players who won't be dressing, Carroll indicated Ethan Pocic is "doing well," but isn't ready to play this weekend. The fifth-year center has battled hamstring issues throughout training camp and didn't practice at all this week. Kyle Fuller is expected to start for the second straight preseason game with Brad Lundblade as his backup.

"He's working back. Next week is the week we're hoping we can get something done," Carroll said of Pocic's recovery.

In a similar situation, Carroll used the dreaded "legit" label to describe receiver Penny Hart's ankle sprain. Though he won't play this weekend, however, it sounds like he has a good chance of returning to practice next week with an outside shot of playing in the preseason finale against the Chargers.

"We really think next week is the time he can start running with us and get out on the field. Maybe by the middle of next week," Carroll clarified. "But he had a substantial sprain and really wrenched it bad and it's just taken him a bit longer than we hoped."

Carroll didn't provide any updates on cornerback D.J. Reed, safety Marquise Blair, or tight end Tyler Mabry, but all three were non-participants throughout the practice week and likely won't be available to play on Saturday. The same goes for tight end Colby Parkinson, who may still be a week or two away from potentially returning to practice as he recovers from a foot injury.

In a non-injury update, Carroll told reporters Brown wasn't at practice for the past two days to tend to an urgent family matter and rejoined the team on Friday. When asked if he was worried about his status for Week 1 in Indianapolis, Carroll quickly responded, "No, I'm not concerned at all."