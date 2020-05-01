Position Change Should Benefit Both K.J. Wright, Seahawks

Choosing to use their original first round pick for the first time in nine years, the Seahawks stunned many last Thursday by selecting Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks with the 27th overall selection of the 2020 NFL Draft.

One week later, however, Seattle's rationale using such high draft capital at the linebacker position suddenly doesn't look like the reach some perceived it to be at the time with general manager John Schneider revealing veteran K.J. Wright underwent offseason shoulder surgery.

Speaking with Dave Mahler and Dick Fain on Sports Radio KJR on Thursday, Schneider indicated Wright's operation wasn't a serious one. But a timetable for the soon-to-be 31-year old linebacker's return remains unclear and limitations working with players due to COVID-19 restrictions may impact how players recover from surgeries.

"He is rehabbing from his surgery," Schneider commented. "I’m not sure of the timeline of when he is going to be back. So hopefully he makes it back on time and we will see how it goes. It’s just a weird offseason for everybody but especially for guys who have had offseason surgery.”

Entering the final year of a two-year contract signed in March 2019, Wright has undergone two surgeries in the past couple of seasons. He also had a procedure done on his ailing knee in August 2018, which eventually led to him missing 11 regular season games and at the time put his future in Seattle in doubt.

Given Wright's age and injury history, the Seahawks' decision to draft Brooks continues to become more understandable by day. And though Schneider refused to delve into his job security, he did mention a potential position change in the works for the veteran, which may have been a far more significant revelation than the surgery news.

“We’ll figure it out where K.J. goes,” Schneider said. “If he plays WILL or SAM or however those guys want to do it. They will figure it out. But everybody was really, really excited to put this guy [Brooks] on our football team.”

The Seahawks brain trust of Schneider and coach Pete Carroll haven't been shy about voicing their excitement about the addition of Brooks, who offers immense versatility after playing outside and inside linebacker for the Red Raiders. It's clear the organization wants to get him on the field immediately while still having a role for Wright, who has been a pillar on Seattle's defense since being drafted in 2011.

Clearly losing a step or two, Wright got exposed at times last year in coverage from an athleticism standpoint. Per Pro Football Reference, he allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 71 percent of their throws against him and surrendered 625 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 64 completions.

Still, Wright's football savvy and instincts remain top-notch, his leadership presence cannot be understated, and he had one of his most productive seasons last year. Rebounding nicely from an injury-marred 2018 season, he posted career-highs in tackles (132), passes defensed (11), and interceptions (3).

By moving Wright to SAM linebacker, he would spend more time near the line of scrimmage rather than dropping into coverage as an off-ball defender. This would negate his diminishing athleticism to an extent, allowing him to continue thriving against the run and potentially blitz a bit more pursuing quarterbacks.

Depending on how much the Seahawks use their base defense in 2020, Wright would also see a decreased workload. At this stage of his career, that wouldn't be a bad thing. Keeping him fresh would be beneficial to the player and the team while also allowing Brooks and Cody Barton to gain valuable experience at the WILL linebacker spot and add much-needed speed to the second level of the defense.

"It’s a really good situation. We’re really not worried about it at all," Carroll said when asked about how the linebacker group might shake out. "We love the versatility in our players. K.J. can play inside and outside, you saw Barton play inside and outside and Bobby has really been the fixture inside. Everybody’s got flexibility. This is going to be something that’s really fun to figure out.”

With training camp 11 weeks away - if it even starts on time - Wright has plenty of time to get healthy and the Seahawks don't have to make any decisions on where he will play immediately. Until the team can resume on-field activities, it's impossible to tell where Brooks will fit into the equation to start his career.

But based on recent remarks from Carroll and Schneider, it's evident Seattle has plans for Brooks to contribute in a big way early. Moving Wright to SAM linebacker could help prolong his career an an effective NFL defender and open the door for the rookie to start making an impact in his former stead on day one.