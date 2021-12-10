Seahawks S Quandre Diggs Questionable For Week 14 vs. Texans

Seattle's short-handed secondary could be even thinner with Diggs' status in question, but the offensive line should get a key cog back into the fold against Houston.

Already without Jamal Adams for the remainder of the season following surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder, the Seahawks luckily won't have to worry about his defensive backfield running mate being sidelined against the Texans.

After sitting out practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a calf injury, Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs received a questionable designation on Seattle's final injury report with a calf issue, putting his status in question. But according to coach Pete Carroll, he's expected to suit up after simply needing a few days off.

"He's going. He feels fine. He missed time so we could make sure we rested him, but he's determined to play," Carroll told reporters.

Diggs, who currently leads NFC free safeties in Pro Bowl voting, leads the Seahawks with four interceptions this season. He hasn't missed a game since spraining his ankle at the tail end of the 2019 season and even with him slated to play on Sunday, the team lacks depth at

With Ryan Neal already replacing Adams for the rest of the season, Seattle doesn't have another safety currently on the roster or practice squad. Slot cornerback Ugo Amadi has played the position at practice and spent time as a safety while starring for the Oregon Ducks at the college level, but he doesn't have any regular season experience at the position in the NFL.

Aside from Amadi, Nigel Warrior started 39 games for the Tennessee Volunteers at safety in the SEC before transitioning to cornerback after signing with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent. He has yet to play in an NFL regular season game and spent most of this season on injured reserve, but given his college experience, he could be in consideration to see snaps at safety if further injuries strike.

To help with depth purposes in the secondary, the Seahawks may need to promote cornerback Gavin Heslop from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. He spent time in the slot during training camp and preseason, providing a potential hedge behind Amadi for insurance purposes. John Reid, who ironically arrived via trade from the Texans, could be another option in nickel packages.

While Diggs should be in uniform back in his home state, Seattle did rule out starting right tackle Brandon Shell, reserve lineman Kyle Fuller, and running back Travis Homer. Adams was also ruled out as a formality, but could be placed on injured reserve before Saturday to create a roster spot if needed.

Dealing with a lingering shoulder injury, Shell didn't practice at all this week and Carroll made it sound like he would get the week off on Monday. In his absence, the Seahawks will likely roll with sixth-round pick Stone Forsythe or undrafted rookie Jake Curhan, who each played significant snaps in last week's win against the 49ers.

Though Homer will miss his second game in three weeks with hamstring/calf injuries and veteran Adrian Peterson won't be available to promote from the practice squad with a lower back issue, starting running back Alex Collins didn't receive a final injury designation and should be back in action after missing last week's game. It's possible undrafted rookie Josh Johnson could be elevated from the practice squad for additional backfield depth.

In the good news department, starting left guard Damien Lewis returned to practice after missing the past two games and didn't receive an injury designation, an excellent sign he will be back in the lineup against Houston. The second-year lineman has been banged up most of the season dealing with shoulder and elbow injuries and also reportedly had a cyst recently removed from his groin area.

"He didn't miss a snap all week, he took everything," Carroll said of Lewis. "It was great to have him back out there. It feels like it's supposed to feel... It feels good to have him back out there."

Standout receiver DK Metcalf, who missed Wednesday and Thursday's practice with a foot injury and illness, also wasn't listed on the final injury report and should be ready to start for the Seahawks on Sunday. Defensive tackle Bryan Mone will also be good to go after injuring his knee last weekend and missing practice time.