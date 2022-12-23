Respect Earned: 'Blessed' Seahawks S Quandre Diggs Relishes Third Consecutive Pro Bowl Nod

With just two interceptions so far, Quandre Diggs hasn't been quite as dominant in the secondary for the Seattle Seahawks as he was in 2020 and 2021. But coming off a scary injury, he has remained productive in his eighth season and as evidenced by a lack of targets as well as Pro Bowl votes, remains highly-regarded by his peers.

RENTON, Wash. - After coming up short as an alternate selection in 2018 and 2019, Quandre Diggs finally got over the proverbial Pro Bowl hump with the Seahawks in 2020, earning his first all-star selection while leading the eventual NFC West champions with five interceptions.

Even though he knew he wouldn't get to actually play in the Pro Bowl due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Diggs soaked up the special moment he felt he had earned in the previous two seasons. At that time, the former sixth-round pick out of Texas hadn't achieved a greater individual accomplishment in his NFL career and the honor was a culmination of all the hard work he had put in on the field to develop into one of the league's premier playmaking ball hawks.

Two years later, however, on the heels of Diggs earning his third consecutive Pro Bowl nod on Wednesday, that first selection no longer sits atop his personal mantle. Not after what the star safety endured and ultimately conquered this offseason recovering from a gruesome injury.

"The first one is special, the second one is cool, but when you come off something that I came off of, you guys have seen the videos, and it’s on the internet every day. People tag you in those things and you see those things, so you kind of look up and thank God that you are able to be out here and be able to play this game," Diggs said of his third Pro Bowl. "I have been blessed to play every snap and go out there and compete with my guys. Who would have thought in January that I would have been able to do that? This one is definitely special and definitely means more because knowing what I went through last offseason.”