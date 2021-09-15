Report: Raiders Signing G Jordan Simmons Off Seahawks Practice Squad

After being waived during final roster cuts, Simmons returned to Seattle's practice squad before Week 1. But with Las Vegas needing reinforcements in the trenches, he's heading back to the organization he originally began his NFL career with.

With the Raiders needing an injury replacement for starting right guard Denzelle Good, Jordan Simmons' career is officially going full circle.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Las Vegas plans to sign Simmons off of Seattle's practice squad to its 53-man roster. The deal will become official once he passes a physical.

Undrafted out of USC, Simmons originally signed with the Raiders in 2017 and spent his entire first season in the league on their practice squad. Waived at the end of training camp the following year, the Seahawks were awarded his rights and he wound up playing in six games with three starts before ending the season on injured reserve.

Dealing with recurring knee issues, Simmons spent all of the 2019 season on injured reserve and Seattle re-signed him during the offseason. Competing behind starter Mike Iupati, he won a roster spot and appeared in a career-high 14 games, including starting six games in place of an injured Iupati.

After originally not tendering him as a restricted free agent this spring, the Seahawks again re-signed Simmons in the offseason and he primarily played left guard behind starter Damien Lewis during training camp and the preseason. With a surplus of guards on the roster, the team waived him during final roster cuts on August 31 and he was re-signed to the practice squad.

Back with the Raiders, given his recent starting experience, Simmons should have a chance to compete for playing time right away. Currently, the team has Jermaine Eluemunor and John Simpson as other backup options on the roster who could replace Good in the starting lineup.

Once Simmons officially signs with Las Vegas, Seattle will have an opening on the practice squad to fill before Sunday's Week 2 matchup with Tennessee.