Report: Former Seahawks Offensive Coordinator Brian Schottenheimer Hired by Jaguars

Almost three weeks to the date after being fired by the Seahawks over "philosophical differences," Brian Schottenheimer has reportedly found a new home. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the former Seattle offensive coordinator has been hired by the Jaguars to become their new passing game coordinator.

Schottenheimer, 47, joins new Jacksonville coach Urban Meyer's staff, which includes his predecessor in Seattle: Darrell Bevell. With the Jaguars holding the No. 1 selection in this April's draft, Schottenheimer is likely to be tasked with building a passing game around top quarterback prospect Trevor Lawrence.

Despite setting a single-season franchise record in points scored (459) in 2020, Schottenheimer was let go by the Seahawks following an early playoff exit his offense took the brunt of the blame for. But Seattle's offensive woes weren't just apparent in its 30-20 wild-card loss to the Rams; though the team started off red-hot through the first six weeks of the year, quarterback Russell Wilson and the offensive unit as a whole could never find consistent footing the rest of the way.

Schottenheimer was hired by the Seahawks in 2018 as the team underwent a soft reboot following their only playoff-less season in the Wilson era to date. Seattle led the NFL in rushing in Schottenheimer's first year, averaging 160 yards per game. According to Football Outsiders, his offenses finished eighth, fifth, and sixth in total offensive DVOA.

The longtime coach has held a great reputation with quarterbacks, earning high praise from the likes of Wilson and Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

"I think the thing he's [Schottenheimer] really brought to me is this ability to process the whole field and everything that's happening," Wilson said when asked about Schottenheimer's departure and the impact he had on him over the past three seasons.

Not too far removed from being mentioned for NFL head coach openings, Schottenheimer's career has taken a bit of a detour. But given his past work with some of the best quarterbacks the NFL has had to offer, the potential of having a hand in the development of Lawrence could be beneficial for both parties. If all goes well, Schottenheimer could land back on teams' radars fairly quick.