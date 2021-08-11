Report: Jamal Adams Has Offer From Seahawks

The Seahawks have made their pitch to Jamal Adams, but no progress has reportedly been made on a deal for some time.

The ball is reportedly in Jamal Adams' court to finalize a contract extension that is expected to make him the highest-paid safety in the NFL.

According to ESPN's Brady Henderson, the Seahawks have made an offer to the All-Pro and are awaiting his decision. How long ago the offer was made, however, is unknown.

Earlier on Tuesday, Adam Jude and Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reported that Adams' agent and the organization have not engaged in negotiations for "several days," to which Henderson confirmed. Jude added that quarterback Russell Wilson has alerted the team that he's willing to restructure his contract to help extend both Adams and veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown.

Adams and Brown have both been present for the entirey of training camp, but neither have practiced as they continue to "hold in" for extensions.

Acquired from the Jets for two first-round picks, a third-round selection and safety Bradley McDougald last summer, Adams went on to break the NFL single-season sack record for defensive backs with 9.5 in 2020, all while missing a quarter of the season with a groin injury. Also playing through a torn left shoulder labrum and several broken fingers, he still managed to record 83 combined tackles and a fumble recovery in his debut season with Seattle.

Asked Tuesday if there were any new developments in the contract talks between the Seahawks and Adams, head coach Pete Carroll was brief.

"No," Carroll said. "Thanks for asking."

What was once thought to be a foregone conclusion has now become a long, drawn-out process. There has been no indication that a deal is becoming improbable, but the situation itself has now lingered into Seattle's first game week of the year with a preseason matchup with the Raiders on the docket this Saturday.

That certainly wasn't the plan heading into training camp.