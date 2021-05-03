Report: Seahawks Decline RB Rashaad Penny's Fifth-Year Option

Injuries have prevented Penny from fulfilling his potential thus far in Seattle and with the team declining his option, he will become an unrestricted free agent next March and his future with the team will be hinging on his 2021 performance.

With the deadline for a decision on his fifth-year option looming, Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny will now become an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Seattle is not expected to pick up Penny's fifth-year option, which would have been worth a fully-guaranteed $4.5 million. Under the terms of the latest CBA, his $1.95 million salary for 2021 would also have become fully-guaranteed, which may have played a role in the decision.

Dating back to the 2011 CBA when fifth-year options were added to contracts for first-round draft choices, the Seahawks have yet to pick it up for any of the four players who were eligible.

Drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft with the 27th overall pick, Penny has battled persistent injuries in three seasons with the Seahawks. The former San Diego State star underwent finger surgery during his first training camp and missed most of the preseason, which set him back tremendously. He finished his rookie campaign with 419 rushing yards and two touchdowns in 14 games.

After missing a handful of games with a hamstring injury, Penny appeared to be on the verge of breaking out midway through his sophomore season. He exploded for a career-high 129 rushing yards in a win over the Eagles and followed up with 100-plus all-purpose yards and two scores in a victory over the Vikings, finally displaying the playmaking talent that helped him lead the nation in rushing yards as a senior for the Aztecs.

Unfortunately, on the opening drive of the ensuing game against the Rams, Penny tore his ACL and needed season-ending reconstructive knee surgery. His rehabilitation lasted deep into the 2020 season, as he remained on the PUP list until Week 15, and he wound up playing in just three games, rushing 11 times for 34 yards.

In total, Penny has missed a grand total of 21 games due to injury since being drafted. Stuck behind Chris Carson on the depth chart, he's rushed for only 823 yards and five touchdowns in 27 career games to this point, though he has flashed his first-round talent in spurts. He's averaging north of five yards per carry, which suggests if he could stay healthy, he could still be an impact player for Seattle.

Now more than a year removed from surgery, Penny should have a normal offseason and will be expected to serve as a complimentary weapon to Carson, who re-signed with the Seahawks in March. If he's able to thrive in new coordinator Shane Waldron's scheme - which should feature more under center, single back formations with an emphasis on wide zone - he could play himself into a new contract in 2022. After investing a top pick in him, the organization would love to see him succeed and fulfill his potential.

But as things currently stand, after deciding to bring back Carson, the fifth-year option was simply too pricey for Penny given his durability struggles and inability to emerge as a starter-caliber back as a result. He will have much left to prove when the Seahawks open training camp in July and his future with the team will very much hang in the balance.