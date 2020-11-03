Report: Seahawks Expected to Release Veteran TE Luke Willson

In an expected move due to a crowded tight end room, the Seahawks will be cutting ties with veteran Luke Willson.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, following Seattle's decision to activate fourth-round pick Colby Parkinson from the Non-Football Injury List last weekend, the team will release Willson to create a roster spot. Most likely, his place will be taken by Carlos Dunlap or Rasheem Green, who are both expected to be activated this week.



A long-time fan favorite for his eccentric personality as well as a couple of clutch catches during Seattle's two prior Super Bowl runs, Willson hasn't played very much this season with Greg Olsen, Will Dissly, and Jacob Hollister in front of him on the depth chart. Dressing for five games, he has logged only 10 offensive snaps while playing 31 snaps on special teams and that was without Parkinson active.

The 30-year old Willson re-signed with the Seahawks last season following a midseason trade that sent Nick Vannett to the Steelers for a fifth-round pick. He appeared in eight games with seven starts, catching eight passes for 79 yards while playing 243 total snaps.

Originally drafted by Seattle in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Rice University, Willson has played in 85 games for the franchise, including 44 starts. In eight NFL seasons, he's amassed 110 receptions for 1,295 yards and scored 11 touchdowns.

Considering the injury histories for some of the Seahawks tight ends, a potential return down the road for Willson shouldn't be ruled out. It's also possible, if he clears waivers, that the team could try to re-sign him as a member of the practice squad to keep as insurance in case a player goes down.