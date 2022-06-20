Report: Seahawks Extend DT Bryan Mone Through 2024 Season

Improving each of his first three seasons and set for an expanded role in a new defense, Mone will see a substantial pay bump starting in 2023 anchoring the middle of the Seahawks' defense.

While the Seahawks continue to negotiate a massive extension for star receiver DK Metcalf, the franchise has locked up a key piece of their defensive line for the foreseeable future.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Seattle has agreed to terms with defensive tackle Bryan Mone on a two-year extension worth $12 million, tying the massive run-stuffing nose tackle to the team through the 2024 season.

Mone, 26, re-signed with the Seahawks as an exclusive rights free agent this spring and per Spotrac, he's set to earn $965,000 in 2022. Under the terms of the new extension, he could earn up to $13.8 million with incentives and will receive a $1.5 million signing bonus.

Originally joining Seattle as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan back in 2019, the 366-pound Mone has appeared in 28 games over his first three NFL seasons, registering 48 tackles, 2.0 sacks, and six quarterback hits. Despite missing three games due to injury and COVID in 2021, he set career-highs with 35 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and three quarterback hits while logging 396 defensive snaps.

Heading towards the 2022 season, Seattle's interior defensive line stands out as one of the deepest units on the roster. Along with Mone, the team handed Poona Ford a two-year extension prior to the 2021 season, re-signed veteran Al Woods to a two-year deal in March, and acquired underrated defensive tackle Shelby Harris as part of the Russell Wilson trade with Denver. In addition, former fifth-round pick Quinton Jefferson returned on a two-year contract after brief stints in Buffalo and Las Vegas.

With the Seahawks transitioning to a more 3-4 oriented scheme, Mone should see an uptick in playing time anchoring the middle of the line as a two-gapping nose tackle, particularly in "bear" fronts where he's head up on the center. Given his youth, he may succeed Woods down the line as the starting nose. By making a substantial financial commitment to him, it's clear general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll view him as an important piece of the puzzle moving forward.