Report: Seahawks Have Talked to Eagles About TE Zach Ertz

After underutilizing their tight ends in 2020, the Seahawks have reportedly kicked the tires on a potential trade for one of the league's best pass-catchers at the position.

An already wild offseason for the Seahawks is just getting started. Following hirings of a new offensive coordinator and run game coordinator, as well as drama surrounding quarterback Russell Wilson's frustration with the front office, Seattle is now being linked as a potential participant in what could be one of the biggest trades of the spring.

Sources have told Eagle Maven's Ed Kracz the Seahawks and Colts have contacted the Eagles about the availability of three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz.

Nearly $50 million over the salary cap threshold entering this offseason, Philadelphia has mostly been active in its attempt to trade quarterback Carson Wentz, but Ertz is likely going to be on the move as well. The 30-year old Super Bowl champion is entering the last year of a five-year, $42.5 million contract and carries a $12.5 million cap hit in 2021. If anyone trades for him, they would take on about $7.7 million of that.

Dealing with an ankle injury last year, Ertz was unable to produce as he has in the past and often looked visibly frustrated on a 4-11-1 Eagles team last year. He caught 36 of his 68 targets for 335 yards and one touchdown in 11 games.

Down year aside, Ertz would be an improvement over what the Seahawks had at the position in 2020. Veteran Greg Olsen was a major disappointment after the team signed him to a one-year, $7 million contract; Will Dissly was virtually non-existent in Seattle's offense at times as he worked his way back from a torn Achilles; and rookie Colby Parkinson (foot) barely played after starting the season on the non-football injury list.

In his eight-year career, the 2018 All-Pro Ertz has put up 6,078 yards and 36 touchdowns on 561 receptions. Though it remains to be seen if he's truly on the decline yet, he's been regarded as one of the best pass-catching threats to ever play the tight end position and fares well in blocking situations as well.

This could be nothing more than the Seahawks simply doing their due diligence, however. Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider have frequently told the media they are "in on everything" when it comes to available players, so it shouldn't be a surprise to hear them linked to Ertz.

Taking on a one-year rental following an injury-plagued season with very little future capital to offer, however, the odds of an actual deal being made are probably slim. That's not to say it's impossible as there are ways to make a potential trade more appealing to Seattle, but they could wait it out to see if Philadelphia eventually cuts him. Either way, this is yet another interesting storyline to keep an eye on with roughly a month to go until the start of the new league year.