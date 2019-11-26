Seahawk Maven
Report: Seahawks Host Free Agent T Seantrel Henderson

Corbin Smith

The Seahawks appear to be set at the tackle positions along the offensive line, but that won’t stop general manager John Schneider and the front office from exploring additional depth options.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Seattle hosted free agent tackle Seantrel Henderson for a visit. The sixth-year veteran recently was released off the Non-Football injury list by the Texans.

After starring at the University of Miami, Henderson’s draft stock took a huge hit due to character concerns. Admitting to prospective teams that he had been suspended three times by the Hurricanes for using marijuana, the Bills ended his free fall by picking him with the 237th pick in the seventh round.

As a rookie, the 6-foot-7, 351-pound Henderson started all 16 games for Buffalo, immediately out-performing his draft position. But the following season, he missed six total games, including the final three after being diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, a type of inflammatory bowel disease that impacts the gastrointestinal tract.

Before returning to the team, Henderson underwent two complicated surgeries to remove part of his intestines and reattach them. Citing pain from Crohn’s as his rationale for using marijuana, he was suspended twice for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy and played in only eight games during the 2016 and 2017 season.

Most recently, Henderson spent the past two seasons with Houston, though injuries limited him in his brief stint with the organization. He spent most of 2018 on injured reserve after breaking his ankle and after playing in four games this year, landed on the NFI list with a back issue.

Seattle currently has Duane Brown and Germain Ifedi entrenched as the starters at both tackle positions, while reserve George Fant offers extensive starting experience and Jamarco Jones played well in a couple of spot starts at right guard filling in for D.J. Fluker.

Given the quality depth on the roster, it seems unlikely Henderson will wind up with the Seahawks anytime soon, but he’s clearly on the radar in case of injury.

