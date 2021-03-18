Report: Seahawks Lose WR David Moore to Panthers

Following an impressive four years with the Seahawks, receiver David Moore has earned a new deal to join the Panthers.

Already stretched thin at receiver behind stars DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett following the departure of Phillip Dorsett, the Seahawks have lost yet another pass-catcher to free agency. Per reports, fifth-year wideout David Moore has agreed to terms with the Panthers. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero took to Twitter to provide the financial details on Moore's deal, which falls at two years for $4.75 million.

Moore is now the second former Seahawk to be plucked by new Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer, who spent the last 19 years in Seattle—most recently as their vice president of football operations. Earlier this offseason, Carolina signed tight end/defensive end Stephen Sullivan - a seventh-round selection of the Seahawks in 2020 - to a future/reserve contract.

Drafted out of Oklahoma's East Central University in the seventh round at No. 226 overall, Moore worked his way up Seattle's depth chart to a role as the team's starting slot receiver. Only appearing in one game his rookie year, the 26-year old broke onto the scene in 2018 with 26 receptions for 445 yards and five touchdowns.

In all, Moore logged 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns on 78 receptions for the Seahawks. Last season, he started off incredibly strong as a reliable tertiary receiving option for quarterback Russell Wilson, putting up 316 of his 417 total yards through his first eight games. In the second half of the season, however, he cooled off along with the rest of Seattle's offense.

With the Panthers, Moore joins a talented receiving corps headlined by D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson. This move follows the team's loss of former second-round selection Curtis Samuel, who agreed to a three-year, $34.5 million contract with Washington yesterday. For now, Moore's set to catch passes from Teddy Bridgewater, though Carolina has long been speculated to use its No. 8 pick on one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Moore's departure now leaves the Seahawks with just three receivers on their active roster: Metcalf, Lockett, and Freddie Swain. They also have Aaron Fuller, Penny Hart, Darvin Kidsy, Cody Thompson, and John Ursua signed to future/reserve deals.

This now makes their need for receiving depth all the more dire. But after their latest moves in signing tight end Gerald Everett and trading for guard Gabe Jackson, the Seahawks are currently projected to be over the salary cap limit. Before they can do anything, they'll have to create more financial flexibility for themselves through trades or potential contract restructures and extensions.