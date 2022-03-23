Skip to main content

Report: Seahawks Reuniting With CB Justin Coleman on One-Year Deal

Looking to build a competition for their nickel cornerback role, the Seahawks have reportedly reunited with former starter Justin Coleman on a one-year contract.

The Seahawks and cornerback Justin Coleman have agreed to terms on a one-year contract, reports Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Details have yet to be provided in regards to the value of the deal. 

This will be Coleman's third stint in Seattle after spending three days on the team's practice squad in 2015 and eventually making his way back in a preseason trade with the Patriots in 2017. For the next two seasons, he was the Seahawks' starting nickel corner, reeling in three interceptions and holding opponents to a passer rating of 88.5 when targeted. 

That earned Coleman a four-year, $36 million contract from the Lions in 2019, which also netted the Seahawks a fourth-round compensatory draft pick in 2020. Unfortunately, the Tennessee alum struggled mightily in Detroit and was cut just two years into the deal. From there, he signed with the Dolphins for the 2021 season and appeared in 15 games, recording two interceptions and surrendering a completion percentage of 69.4 percent.

In Coleman's stead, the Seahawks have primarily deployed Ugo Amadi and Marquise Blair at the nickel spot. But Blair has missed 27 of a possible 49 regular season games due to various injuries and Amadi has stumbled in man coverage. 

Given Coleman's recent woes, it's unlikely he'll be handed back his nickel job right out of the gate. Instead, a competition for the role between him, Amadi and Blair seems to be on the way later this year. The Seahawks have also added Artie Burns and re-signed Sidney Jones to further bolster their group of cornerbacks after D.J. Reed signed with the Jets at the start of free agency. 

In This Article (1)

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

