Reports: Former Packers GM, Seahawks VP of Football Operations Ted Thompson Dead at Age 68

The football world has suffered a great loss today, as former Packers and Seahawks executive Ted Thompson has passed away.

Heartbreaking news has come down today as Ted Thompson, prominently known for his role as the general manager of the Packers from 2005-2017, has died, per Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Thompson, whose 68th birthday came just four days ago on January 17, revealed that he had been diagnosed with autonomic disorder on May 8, 2019. He had stepped down from his general manager position in Green Bay and transitioned into a senior advisory role in 2018.

From 2000-2004, Thompson served as the Seahawks' Vice President of Football Operations. Working directly with then head coach and general manager Mike Holmgren, Thompson captained Seattle's draft strategy and scouting, playing a role in the selections of several Seahawks legends such as running back Shaun Alexander and cornerback Marcus Trufant.

Thompson also served as a mentor for current Seahawks general manager John Schneider. The two worked together on three separate occasions, with Schneider eventually working directly under Thompson in Green Bay as their Director of Football Operations from 2008-2009.

When asked about Thompson at the 2018 NFL Combine, a choked-up Schneider said, "He's a special guy, you know? And he did it his own way."

Thompson's great influence over today's NFL will not fade very quickly. Many members of the Packers team that's currently set to take on the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship this weekend were hand-picked by the late Green Bay general manager, namely quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Davante Adams.

The impact Thompson had on the game and the people that make the NFL what it is will not be forgotten on what will go down as an incredibly sad day in the football world.