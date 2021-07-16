Richard Sherman Released Without Bail, Faces 4 Misdemeanor Charges

Sherman won't be charged with a felony after attempting to break into his in-laws' residence. However, he still could be charged with up to four misdemeanors, including driving under the influence and resisting arrest.

One day after being arrested for trying to break into his in-laws' home, a judge ordered former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman to be released from jail without bail.

While King County District Court Judge Fa'amomoi Masaniai did not find probable cause for burglary domestic violence felony charges, he found probable cause for four misdemeanor offenses: charges of criminal trespass in the second degree and malicious mischief in the third degree, both carrying domestic violence designations, along with charges of resisting arrest and driving under the influence.

Charges have yet to be filed, but per a spokesman for the King County prosecuting attorney's office, a decision could be made on those fronts as early as Friday. His next hearing is slated for 2 PM on Friday afternoon and he is not required to be in attendance.

Prosecutors wanted to set bail at $10,000, but Masaniai decided against it, calling Sherman a "pillar of the community" and chose to release him because it was his first arrest. He ordered Sherman may not have contact with his father in-law, can't use alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and can't possess a weapon.

During Thursday's hearing, Sherman's attorney Cooper Offenbecher did not contest the existence of probable cause for his client's arrest. However, he argued Sherman should be released without bail due to his involvement in the community, including his Blanket Coverage Foundation, which provides students from low-income families with school supplies and clothing.

"Richard Sherman is among the best in our community,'' Offenbecher remarked. "He is a good person and a good soul. He is taking these allegations very seriously.''

As revealed in a phone call from Sherman's home in Maple Valley late on Tuesday night, the veteran cornerback had been drinking heavily and became belligerent, threatening to kill himself. His wife, Ashley Sherman, called 911 trying to get police to come to the residence to stop him, but Sherman ended up leaving the home and driving north towards Redmond.

Shortly after 1 AM on Wednesday morning, Sherman crashed his SUV into a cement barrier on highway 520 in a construction zone. A worker in the area called 911 to report him out of suspicion for driving under the influence and the vehicle was eventually found half a mile away from the scene with significant damage on the driver side. Registration showed the car belonged to Sherman, who had fled the scene and traversed by foot to the home of his in-laws.

Raymond Moss, Sherman's father in-law, told authorities he armed himself with a handgun as well as pepper spray to protect his family as Sherman attempted to break into the home by ramming his shoulder into the front door. When the door came partially open, he used the pepper spray on Sherman and officers arrived soon after trying to deescalate the situation.

Initially, according to Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe, Sherman cooperated with police. But after officers told him he was under arrest, he became combative to the point where they had to deploy a K-9 to take him down and bring him into custody. He suffered a minor laceration on his leg from the police dog biting him and he was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation before being transported to the King County Correctional Facility.

Wednesday night's events were a culmination of what has been a difficult past several months for Sherman. Back in February, King County prosecutors obtained an "extreme protection" order which barred him from being able to possess guns after he was deemed a danger to himself and others. His wife informed the police he had been taking anti-depressants and seeking out counseling for his mental health.

This remains a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available following Friday's court proceedings.