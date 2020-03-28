SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Russell Wilson, Multiple Seahawks Hoping NFL Punts One Helmet Rule

Landon Buford

Year after year, rapid Seahawks fans have been wishing for the team to wear its signature throwback uniform dating back from the inception of the franchise in 1976. But NFL rules have prevented them from doing so.

Starting in 1994, the NFL allowed teams to wear a throwback uniform to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the league. It was supposed to be a one-time thing, but the retro dreads were such a success that by 2002, the league decided to allow teams to have an alternate uniform they could wear once or twice a year.

Franchises such as the Jets, Chargers, Patriots, Buccaneers, and Titans wore throwbacks yearly until 2013, when the NFL instituted a one-helmet rule as a safety measure. Each player would only be allowed to wear one helmet per season, eliminating the possibility of any team using multiple shell colors.

This explains why the Seahawks, who began wearing a navy blue helmet shell in 2001, haven't been able to give fans what they want by wearing a throwback once a season. Their original uniform designed featured silver helmets, and understandably, they weren't going to paint the helmets for one game.

However, the one-helmet rule may soon be reaching its expiration point. Joining the Dan Patrick Show, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians mentioned there was a possibility Tampa Bay's popular Creamsickle throwbacks could make a comeback in the near future.

Unfortunately, for fans hoping this would mean the Seahawks could wear their vintage uniforms as early as next season, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Pro Football Talk via e-mail that a change wasn't imminent and wouldn't happen until 2021 at the earliest.

“There will be no change for the 2020 season,” McCarthy wrote. “There are ongoing discussions for a potential change for the 2021 season, but no decisions have been made.”

Along with a large contingency of fans, count Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson among those who is keeping his fingers crossed the NFL ditches the rule, as he tweeted his desire to wear the team's throwback uniforms. He wasn't the only Seahawk to express interest in the retro look either, as safety Quandre Diggs tweeted, "My swag would be crazy in these!"

Time will tell if the NFL actually dumps the one-helmet policy, but given the potential financial windfall associated with providing more teams like Seattle the ability to sport throwbacks once or twice a year, don't be surprised to see the league allow multiple helmets to be worn by 2021.

Comments (1)
Corbin Smith
Corbin Smith

Editor

If they're going to bring it back, it better not be at the expense of action green. Just saying.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What's your favorite King Dome memory?

Corbin Smith

by

UrbanSombrero

Does Germain Ifedi Deserve "Bust" Label?

Corbin Smith

Reviewing Seahawks Offensive Needs After First Wave of Free Agency

Reviewing Seattle's offensive depth chart after one week of free agency, what are the biggest remaining needs general manager John Schneider must shore up? And how will he address them moving forward?

Corbin Smith

Reviewing Seahawks Defensive Needs After First Wave of Free Agency

Reviewing Seattle's defensive depth chart after two weeks of free agency, what are the biggest remaining needs general manager John Schneider must shore up? And how will he address them moving forward?

Corbin Smith

Where Do Seahawks Stack Up in NFC West in Latest Sportsbook Odds?

The NFL regular season remains months away, if it even starts on time, but that hasn't stopped the sports gambling world from making projections for the Seahawks and all 32 NFL teams.

Corbin Smith

Top 10 Seahawks Games of the 2010s

Seattle made the playoffs in all but one of the past 10 seasons and during that span, Pete Carroll's team played in countless barn burners that went down to the wire.

Nick Lee

Grasping Technique Shouldn't Challenge Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar

Veteran cornerbacks have struggled in the past to adjust to the technique taught by Pete Carroll and his coaching staff in Seattle, but Dunbar already looks to be ahead of the curve as he prepares to join his new team.

Corbin Smith

Former Seahawks Starter Germain Ifedi Lands with Bears, Signs One-Year Deal

With the market not shaking out for Ifedi's services as expected, the former first-round pick will continue his career in Chicago and potentially change positions for his new team.

Corbin Smith

by

snellinator

Nate Burleson: 'Underappreciated' Seahawks RB Shaun Alexander Belongs in Hall of Fame

Despite winning a league MVP honor and rushing for 100 touchdowns in his career, Alexander has been snubbed as a Hall of Fame candidate. A former teammate believes he deserves better.

Landon Buford

by

MontlakeJake

Seahawks Live Free Agency Tracker

Check back often for updates on signings, free agent visits, trade rumors, and more as the 2020 NFL league year kicks off on March 16.

Corbin Smith