Russell Wilson 'Super Excited' About Return of Marshawn Lynch, Robert Turbin

Thomas Hall10

Following season-ending injuries to Chris Carson and C. J. Prosise, the Seahawks were in dire need of a boost at the running back position gearing up for the season finale.

With iconic fan favorite Marshawn Lynch and steady reserve Robert Turbin both returning to the fold in time for Sunday’s NFC West title game against San Francisco, it’s safe to say Seattle effectively accomplished that feat.

Before Thursday’s practice, Russell Wilson excitedly spoke to the media about the return of his two long-time friends and teammates. The eighth-year quarterback even playfully joked about playing both Lynch and Turbin the entire game rather than easing them back in during their first game of the season.

“They look ready. They look ready to go the whole game. I know Turbin has been training every single day," Wilson explained. "These guys are true pros. They’ll be ready. There are no worries about anything they’re going to understand or know. They have all the knowledge in the world, all the talent in the world. They’ll be ready to roll.”

While there aren’t many current players on the Seahawks who have previously played with either Lynch or Turbin, Wilson knows each of the two players extremely well after the trio played three seasons together.

According to Wilson, he and Turbin are best friends and have shared a special relationship dating back to their arrivals in 2012. Their connection was formed before the start of the season, as both Wilson and Turbin were selected by Seattle during the 2012 NFL Draft.

Despite having to play behind Lynch in the midst of his prime, Turbin was still able to form a bond with Wilson during their respective rookie campaigns. As Seattle's franchise signal caller explained, he’s stayed in touch with Turbin throughout the season and hoped he'd get a chance to return to the Pacific Northwest.

 “Turb and I are best friends. He was in my wedding. A guy that I’ve been super close to ever since day one," Wilson said. "We’ve always supported each other and always been together, even when we’re apart. He’s one of my best friends in the world. A guy who works extremely hard. A guy who’s ready to play, excited to play. He’s a guy who’s tough as nails.”

Since the 49ers boast one of the NFL's best pass rushes led by defensive end Nick Bosa and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, the Seahawks will need to be able to utilize their run game on Sunday to help alleviate pressure on Wilson.

Even if the combination of Lynch, Turbin, and rookie Travis Homer struggle early, Seattle will need to continue handing the ball off to keep San Francisco's defensive line on its toes throughout the game and slow down the pass rush.

If successful, the Seahawks' offense hopefully will be able to replicate the production they generated during Week 10 in San Francisco when they rushed for 157 total yards. Similar production in Sunday's rematch would give a banged-up Seattle squad a chance to sweep the season series and capture an NFC West title.

