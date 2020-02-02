SeahawkMaven
Seahawk Maven Staff Predicts Super Bowl LIV Winner

After two weeks of anticipation, Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and 49ers will finally kick off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday.

The latest Super Bowl will pit Kansas City's high-powered offense, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and a stable of electric receivers, against a stingy San Francisco defense built around the NFL's best defensive line.

Who will take home the Lombardi Trophy? Our experts unleashed their predictions heading into what should be an instant classic.

Corbin Smith: Chiefs 37, 49ers 28

If the 49ers can get the run game humming early and Jimmy Garoppolo isn't forced to shoulder the load, they'll have a good chance to win their first title since 1994. But I think Mahomes and the speed of the Chiefs' receiving corps will prove to be too much over four quarters. Look for a second half offensive surge to propel Kansas City to the victory as Andy Reid finally wins his first Super Bowl.

Matty Brown: 49ers 31, Chiefs 21

There's a big reason why the 49ers have a dominant defense: they are blessed with defensive line rotation consisting of five former first-round picks. San Francisco's pass rush will take over this game and Kansas City won't be able to stop a diverse rushing attack led by Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman. Furthermore, you can bet Kyle Shanahan will have some surprise answers with Jimmy Garoppolo in the passing game after two weeks to prepare.

Dan Viens: 49ers 31, Chiefs 21

My heart says Chiefs, but my head says 49ers. I've seen San Francisco has the most complete team in the league all season long, so I have to stick to my guns. Their offense is too dynamic, varied, and unpredictable for the Chiefs to shut down, while I also believe defensive coordinator Robert Saleh will have a good plan in place to handle Mahomes and all those speedy Kansas City receivers.

Rob Rang: 49ers 30, Chiefs 27

As dynamic as the Chiefs' offense is, the 49ers highly effective running game should help control the tempo of this contest and their vaunted pass rush should be able to harass Mahomes when he's on the field. Andy Reid, of course, knows this, so he will have the Chiefs attacking early to try to force the 49ers off schedule and thereby force Garoppolo to throw his way back. It seems too simple to be true, but the team that sacks the quarterback most almost surely wins the championship.

Nick Lee: 49ers 30, Chiefs 26

I live by the old adage that "defense wins championships." There will be some fun back-and-forth because Mahomes and Andy Reid are a force to reckon with, as exhibited in their two comeback playoff wins thus far. But that 49ers defense will be just disruptive enough to bring San Francisco back to its former glory and win another Lombardi Trophy.

Thomas Hall: Chiefs 27, 49ers 20

While San Francisco's pass rush will effective in creating pressure on Mahomes, his mobility will become a key factor in this game. As for the 49ers offense, they're going to be able to run all over the Chiefs defense, which gives them a good chance to win. But I have a feeling Garoppolo will prove he just isn't ready to perform on the biggest stage and will throw a pair of critical interceptions, allowing Andy Reid to win it all for the first time.

Ryan Fountain: Chiefs 31, 49ers 24

The difference in this game is Mahomes. His mobility and Andy Reid's creativity are going to be the driving force for the Kansas City offense to mitigate San Francisco's fierce pass rush. The Chiefs did an admirable job stopping Derek Henry in the AFC Championship game and will be ready for the 49ers stellar ground attack. While Jimmy Garoppolo isn't Ryan Tannehill, the 49ers need to control the clock to win this game, and if the Chiefs get rolling, it will be hard for them to keep pace.

