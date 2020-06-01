Seahawks 2020 Opponent Breakdown: Vikings

Though the process was delayed a bit compared to a normal year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the NFL finally released official 2020 schedules last month.

Set to travel more miles than any other team this season, the Seahawks will play out of conference games against the AFC East, non-divisional games against the NFC East, and six divisional games. In addition, they'll face two non-common opponents from the NFC North and NFC South.

Preparing for the new campaign, we will be dissecting each of Seattle's upcoming opponents over the next several weeks. Returning home after a long road trip to Miami, the Seahawks will square off with the Vikings in prime time for a third straight year in Week 5.

Minnesota Vikings

2019 Record: 10-6, Second in NFC North

Last Meeting with Seahawks: 37-30 loss in 2019

Spearheaded by a pick-six from safety Anthony Harris, the Vikings went into halftime holding a 17-10 lead. But the Seahawks came out firing on all cylinders in the third quarter, scoring 24 unanswered points and extending their lead to 34-17 early in the fourth quarter on a 13-yard touchdown reception by Rashaad Penny. Minnesota came roaring back in the final period, scoring two touchdowns in less than five minutes to trim the deficit to four points. With 25 seconds remaining, Jason Myers nailed a 36-yard field goal to push the lead back to seven and running back Travis Homer recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff to end the game.

Season in Review: The Vikings opened the 2019 season red-hot, winning six of their first eight games and hanging tight with the Packers atop the NFC North. Starting with their loss to the Seahawks, however, they limped down the stretch by losing three of their final five regular season games. But Mike Zimmer's squad regrouped after dropping the final two games of the season and pulled off a massive road upset against the Saints in the Wild Card round before being ousted the following week by the eventual NFC champion 49ers.

Key Additions: WR Tajae Sharpe, DE Anthony Zettel

Minnesota spent most of the offseason trimming fat off the salary cap and re-signing their own players, thus making few moves of significance in free agency adding players from other teams. If he can stay healthy, Sharpe will have a chance to carve out as Minnesota's third or fourth receiver, while Zettel hasn't done much since producing 6.5 sacks with the Lions in 2017.

Key Departures: WR Stefon Diggs, DT Linval Joseph, CB Trae Waynes, CB Xavier Rhodes

Dealing with salary cap issues, the Vikings released both Joseph and Rhodes early in the offseason to create financial relief, with each player signing with the Colts and Chargers respectively. Despite telling reporters they wouldn't shop Diggs, the Vikings eventually dealt the disgruntled star receiver to the Bills for a boatload of draft picks, including a first-round selection used on his replacement Justin Jefferson. Along with Rhodes being cut, Waynes and Mackenzie Alexander both signed with the Bengals, further depleting Minnesota's secondary. Defensive end Everson Griffen remains unsigned, but he bid farewell to the team's fans earlier this offseason.

Notable 2020 Draft Picks: WR Justin Jefferson, CB Jeff Gladney, T Ezra Cleveland

General manager Rick Spielman did an excellent job of filling notable holes with early draft choices, starting with the decision to pick Jefferson at pick No. 22. The former LSU star should be able to step into the lineup right away across from Adam Thielen, giving Kirk Cousins a reliable, big-bodied target from the slot. Trading back into the first round, the Vikings also found a viable replacement for Rhodes and Waynes in the secondary by nabbing Gladney, a polished cover corner from TCU. At the end of the second round, Minnesota hopes to have found its future left tackle in Cleveland, who rocketed up draft boards following a strong combine performance.

Prognosis: Under Zimmer, the Vikings have been one of the most consistent teams in the NFC and though they've undergone tremendous roster turnover this offseason, they should remain in contention in the NFC North. Cousins is coming off a strong season despite Thielen missing a bunch of games due to injury and Jefferson should be an impact target for him immediately to help negate the departure of Diggs. Dalvin Cook also returns in the backfield, giving Minnesota a balanced offensive attack. A young secondary will have to grow up quickly and a replacement for Griffen will need to emerge in training camp, leaving plenty of questions on defense. Expect the Vikings to give the Seahawks another tough battle at CenturyLink Field in mid-October.