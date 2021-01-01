Seahawks Assistant Brennan Carroll Accepts Offensive Coordinator Position at Arizona

Taking the next step in his coaching career, Carroll will have his first crack at being an offensive coordinator in a Power 5 conference with Arizona, reuniting with head coach Jedd Fisch.

Following six seasons as an assistant coach on his father Pete Carroll's staff with the Seahawks, Brennan Carroll will return to the college ranks as the new offensive coordinator for the Arizona Wildcats.

As confirmed by the program's official account, Carroll will vacate his current post as Seattle's run game coordinator and join new Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch's staff. The two previously worked together at the University of Miami, where Fisch was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, while Carroll coached tight ends and served as recruiting coordinator.

"I'm real grateful - Brennan and I are real grateful for having a chance to be that close to our family - kind of intact for a while here," Pete Carroll told reporters on Friday. "We've cherished it and dreaded the time it was gonna come. He's had a couple chances other times and we were able to keep him here, but this one is just right with the right guy with Jedd Fisch and all that. He's really excited about that, so we're excited for him.

"We've been very lucky to have this kind of connection that we've had and he's done an incredibly good job for us and I loved having him here."

After playing tight end at Delaware and Pittsburgh at the college level, Brennan Carroll originally began his coaching career as a graduate assistant working on his father's staff at USC and eventually became tight end coach and recruiting coordinator for the Trojans. After being dismissed by new coach Lane Kiffin, he spent four years with the Miami Hurricanes before joining the Seahawks in 2015.

In his first five years on Seattle's coaching staff, he served as an assistant offensive line coach under Tom Cable and current coach Mike Solari. After turning down a few opportunities last offseason, he was elevated to the position of run game coordinator prior to this season.

But after having a few chances to leave and choosing to stay in the Pacific Northwest, Brennan Carroll couldn't pass up the opportunity to reunite with Fisch, who served as the Seahawks quarterback coach in Pete Carroll's first season back in 2010.

"Brennan and I have known each other for over 10 years,” Fisch said in a news release about the hiring. "I am excited to build this offense together. He has incredible experience, grew up in a football house, been trained by the very best in the business and has seen a culture of winning his whole life."

Returning to the conference where his coaching career began nearly two decades ago, Brennan Carroll is eager for his first shot as a play caller while also continuing to specialize in working with offensive linemen.

“I have always had tremendous respect for the Pac-12 Conference and loved my time competing in this league," Carroll said. "The opportunity be a part of the growth of this program was something I could not pass up. This is a great time to be a part of the Wildcat family, and my family and I can't wait to get to Tucson."

Per Pete Carroll, Brennan Carroll will remain with the Seahawks through the remainder of their season before shifting focus fully to his new gig with the Wildcats. The team recently locked up an NFC West division title and remains in the hunt for the top seed and a bye heading into Week 17.