Seahawks Bring Back Veteran DE Damontre Moore

Four years after he last played a snap for the team, Damontre Moore is officially returning to the Seahawks.

According to Moore's agent Joby Branion, the veteran defensive end has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Seattle. Along with center Justin Britt, he worked out for the team on Wednesday.

Earlier in his career, Moore flashed great promise with the Giants, producing 5.5 sacks and 12 quarterbacks during the 2014 season. Unfortunately, character concerns and injuries prevented him from sticking anywhere, including with the Seahawks.

After signing with Seattle in November 2016, Moore suited up for four games, registering seven tackles, two tackles for loss, and half a sack. He drew praise from coach Pete Carroll during that time, appearing poised for more extensive playing time in coming weeks.

But then Moore landed on injured reserve in December with a foot injury, ending his season. The Seahawks chose not to re-sign him after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated with a suspended license and received a two-game suspension from the NFL.

Since entering the league as a third-round pick out of Texas A & M in 2013, Moore has bounced around with six NFL teams and even spent a brief cup of tea in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football league with the San Diego Fleet. Last season, he appeared in two games with the 49ers, recording five tackles, a quarterback hit, and a forced fumbles before a broken arm landed him on injured reserve.

In 56 career games, Moore has produced 88 tackles, 10.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, and 11 tackles for loss.

Back in Seattle, Moore will provide valuable insurance off the edge while rookie Darrell Taylor continues to work his way back from offseason leg surgery. Having played for the Seahawks previously as well as playing in a similar system with the 49ers last year, the eight-year veteran should be able to hit the ground running with the season opener now just 10 days away.