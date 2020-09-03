SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsPodcasts
Search

Seahawks Bring Back Veteran DE Damontre Moore

CorbinSmithNFL

Four years after he last played a snap for the team, Damontre Moore is officially returning to the Seahawks.

According to Moore's agent Joby Branion, the veteran defensive end has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Seattle. Along with center Justin Britt, he worked out for the team on Wednesday.

Earlier in his career, Moore flashed great promise with the Giants, producing 5.5 sacks and 12 quarterbacks during the 2014 season. Unfortunately, character concerns and injuries prevented him from sticking anywhere, including with the Seahawks.

After signing with Seattle in November 2016, Moore suited up for four games, registering seven tackles, two tackles for loss, and half a sack. He drew praise from coach Pete Carroll during that time, appearing poised for more extensive playing time in coming weeks.

But then Moore landed on injured reserve in December with a foot injury, ending his season. The Seahawks chose not to re-sign him after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated with a suspended license and received a two-game suspension from the NFL.

Since entering the league as a third-round pick out of Texas A&M in 2013, Moore has bounced around with six NFL teams and even spent a brief cup of tea in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football league with the San Diego Fleet. Last season, he appeared in two games with the 49ers, recording five tackles, a quarterback hit, and a forced fumbles before a broken arm landed him on injured reserve.

In 56 career games, Moore has produced 88 tackles, 10.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, and 11 tackles for loss.

Back in Seattle, Moore will provide valuable insurance off the edge while rookie Darrell Taylor continues to work his way back from offseason leg surgery. Having played for the Seahawks previously as well as playing in a similar system with the 49ers last year, the eight-year veteran should be able to hit the ground running with the season opener now just 10 days away.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Professional Mindset Behind Early Success of Seahawks Rookie RB DeeJay Dallas

Without OTAs, minicamp, and any preseason games, making a strong first impression has become a lot more important for rookies this summer and DeeJay Dallas has done exactly that with the Seahawks. Applying his mindset from college, the former Hurricane is hoping his professional attitude will help him stand out in a crowded backfield in 2020.

Thomas Hall10

Awaiting Reinstatement, Seahawks Agree to Terms with Josh Gordon

While the NFL has yet to officially end Gordon's indefinite ban, the Seahawks must feel good about the chances of that happening soon, as the team and player have agreed to parameters on a one-year contract.

CorbinSmithNFL

Damien Lewis Shares Thoughts on College Opt Outs, Early Success with Seahawks

Based on early returns, the Seahawks seemed to have found a third-round gem in Lewis, who starred at LSU the past two seasons. Now thriving in the NFL, the massive guard shared his thoughts on the growing number of college players opting out of the 2020 season.

CorbinSmithNFL

Justin Britt, Damontre Moore Work Out for Seahawks

Continuing to churn the roster with only four days left until all NFL rosters must be trimmed to 53 players, the Seahawks brought in two familiar faces in Britt and Moore for visits on Wednesday.

CorbinSmithNFL

Forming Brotherly Bond, Chris Carson Giddy About Seahawks Rookie DeeJay Dallas

Both born and raised in Georgia and entering the league as unheralded day three selections, Carson and Dallas seem to share the same DNA. Though he's only been at art of training camp, the veteran loves what he's seen from the versatile rookie thus far.

CorbinSmithNFL

Competing to Retain Starting Role, Seahawks CB Tre Flowers Playing with Renewed Confidence

Entering a pivotal third season, Flowers is confident his hard work and dedication over the offseason will prevent him from second-guessing himself and overthinking plays this season. As a result, he hopes his improved mentality will help him perform more consistently as he fights to keep his starting job.

Thomas Hall10

5 Observations from Seahawks 16th Training Camp Practice

In the first of four remaining training camp practices for the Seahawks, Russell Wilson put on a clinic inside the 20-yard line, Jamal Adams continued to wow, and Will Dissly finally has a breakthrough as a receiver.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Laurusdonson

5 Weird Predictions for a Weird Seahawks Season in 2020

Over the past several weeks, the Seahawks have partaken in a training camp unlike any other. But if you think camp has been wacky, just wait until you see what the regular season entails as the NFL tries to conduct a season amid a pandemic.

Nick Lee

Chris Carson's agent weighs in after Joe Mixon's extension...

https://twitter.com/Murphy_McGuire/status/1300870298175242247

CorbinSmithNFL

by

QuisCustodes

Grateful to Return to Seahawks, Jarran Reed Determined to Bounce Back

Despite a down season before hitting free agency, the Seahawks maintained their faith in Reed. After signing a two-year deal, the fifth-year defensive tackle has his sights focused on re-capturing his dominant 2018 form and helping his team return to the Super Bowl.

CorbinSmithNFL