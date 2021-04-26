Seahawks Draft History: Best Day 3 Selections Since 2010

With the 2021 NFL Draft on the horizon, we take a look back on the Seahawks' history on the event's third and final day over the last 11 years.

The 2021 NFL Draft is just a handful of days away, but the Seahawks, for now, aren't set to factor into much of the event. Currently boasting just three selections, with only one in the top-100, general manager John Schneider and company will have to get creative to boost their arsenal.

Assuming they'll stay active on the trade market, the third and final day of the draft should wind up being a fairly busy one. Fortunately for them, this is where they've found great success over the last decade-plus—perhaps far better than any other team in the league.

Today, we're going to take a trip down memory lane and look at some of the best picks the Seahawks have made in the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds in their last 11 drafts. Since the arrival of Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll in 2010, Seattle has built the heart of its operation on this day. It is here you'll find the formation of a championship-winning unit, one that potentially offers multiple future Hall of Famers and Ring of Honor members, as well as several other key contributors to the Seahawks' recent success.

2010, No. 111: CB Walter Thurmond III, Oregon

A forgotten - yet integral - member of the 'Legion of Boom,' Thurmond proved to be an excellent fit at the slot corner position when he was healthy. Unfortunately, that would be a rarity for the Oregon alum, who spent a considerable amount of time off the field with a slew of injuries. He did, however, put up his healthiest year when the Seahawks needed him the most for their Super Bowl run in 2013. That season, Thurmond made plays all over the field in what has gone down as arguably the best defensive backfield of all-time.

2010, No. 133: S Kam Chancellor, Virginia Tech

Just a few rounds removed from selecting Texas safety Earl Thomas, the Seahawks added the best possible complementary piece they could have dreamed of for him. Chancellor became the enforcer on Seattle's defense for years, instilling fear in those who dared to come anywhere near him on the field. Delivering devastating blows one after another every chance he got, Chancellor made his presence felt each week. His incredible career was unfortunately cut short after suffering a neck injury against the Cardinals in 2017, but the seven-and-a-half seasons he played will forever live on in the hearts and minds of Seahawks fans everywhere.

2011, No. 99: LB K.J. Wright, Mississippi State

It's possible no team will ever come close to topping the massive day three the Seahawks had in 2011. That all began with their selection of K.J. Wright near the start of the fourth round, landing one of the NFL's most underrated linebackers in recent memory. Despite the amount of turnover Seattle has had over the last few years, Wright has remained a constant in its defense, spending all 10 years of his career in the Pacific Northwest. In that time, he's consistently been one of the best tacklers in the league and a great partner for future Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner. And there's still a chance for Wright to further his legacy in Seattle, with the Seahawks maintaining interest in him on the free agent market.

2011, No. 154: CB Richard Sherman, Stanford

It's hard to top the Wright selection, but the Seahawks managed to do just that by landing a player who will go down as one of the greatest to ever play his position. Sherman is by far the most outspoken player Seattle has ever had, but he was more than able to back it up with his play. Earning All-Pro honors four times with the Seahawks, Sherman has too many memorable moments to count. Whether it be his introduction to the national spotlight with the 'U Mad Bro?' game against the Patriots in 2012, or the clutch tipped pass he had versus the 49ers in the 2013 NFC championship game to send the Seahawks to Super Bowl XLVIII, you'll find the Stanford product at the center of most of the organization's greatest achievements.

2011, No. 173: CB Byron Maxwell, Clemson

Reflecting on the history of the Seahawks' storied secondary, Maxwell's contributions have been vastly overlooked. When Maxwell stepped in after Seattle lost Pro Bowl cornerback Brandon Browner to a suspension late in 2013, the defense hardly skipped a beat on its dominant championship run. While his time away from Seattle has diminished his career overview, he proved to be one of the organization's greatest day three picks amongst a group filled with otherworldly talent. Making plays in big spots by punching the ball out of receivers' hands a la Charles 'Peanut' Tillman, or snatching picks with the best of them, Maxwell embodied everything the Seahawks champion with their defensive players.

2011, No. 242: LB Malcolm Smith, USC

Reunited with Carroll and linebacker coach Ken Norton Jr., Smith will forever be remembered for his contributions in the Seahawks' final two games of their 2013 Super Bowl season. He was on the receiving end of Sherman's tipped pass in the NFC championship game, and went on to win Super Bowl MVP honors two weeks later with a pick-six and a fumble recovery. Outside of those two key moments, he proved to be a solid depth linebacker with a knack for making the occasional big play before following Norton to Oakland in 2015.

2012, No. 225: G J.R. Sweezy, North Carolina State

Tom Cable's experiments of converting defensive tackles into guards often didn't pan out, but that wasn't the case with Sweezy. Coming out of North Carolina State as an interior defender, Sweezy took to his new role quite well and became the Seahawks' starting right guard pretty quick for someone switching sides of the ball. A mauler in the run game, he was a key cog in opening up running lanes for Marshan Lynch, and helped revitalize Seattle's rushing attack upon his return in 2018.

2017, No. 226: WR David Moore, East Central

As you may be able to tell, the Seahawks hit quite the dry spell on day three for a while. But they seemingly got their mojo back in 2017, starting with Moore in the seventh round. Now with the Panthers, Moore didn't post huge numbers in four years for Seattle, but he proved to be someone quarterback Russell Wilson could rely upon in clutch moments. Putting up some highlight reel-worthy grabs over the past three seasons, perhaps his best moment came ironically against his new team, Carolina, in 2018, when he hauled in a moon ball from Wilson on fourth down to tie the game at 27 apiece in what would be an eventual Seahawks win. For plays like that, he provided excellent value for such a late draft pick, even if it was just for three seasons of production.

2017, No. 249: RB Chris Carson, Oklahoma State

Replacing Marshawn Lynch was an impossible and unrealistic task to set for themselves, but the Seahawks got as close as they possibly could in finding their next running back of the future in 2017. While it would be unfair to compare Carson to Lynch, the Oklahoma State alum boasts a similar physical running style and pairs it well with above-average athleticism and lateral agility. On his way to earning a second contract with the Seahawks this offseason, he's amassed 3,270 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground while also improving his ability as a pass-catcher, despite suffering several significant injuries through his first four seasons.

2018, No. 149: P Michael Dickson, Texas

Taking a punter anywhere above the sixth round is going to earn you some snide remarks from outsiders, but the Seahawks got the last laugh with the first three years Dickson has put forth in his young career. Offering a unique skillset brought over from his days in Australia, Dickson already has Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors under his belt and a punt average of 47.6 yards with 94 punts landing inside the 20-yard line.