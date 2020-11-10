Seahawks DT Bryan Mone Suffers 'Serious' Ankle Sprain, Could Miss Extended Time

After exiting Sunday's 44-34 loss to the Bills with an ankle injury, Seahawks defensive tackle Bryan Mone may miss extended time.

According to coach Pete Carroll, Mone suffered a significant high ankle sprain after being on the receiving end of a cut block. While it's too early to know whether or not he will be able to play next weekend against the Rams, the prognosis of the injury didn't sound good.

"It's going to be a problem for him right away," Carroll told reporters on Monday. "We'll see what happens the next couple days, but that was probably the most serious injury that we had. He got caught up and cut from behind and tangled up."



In his second season out of Michigan, Mone has been one of Seattle's pleasant surprises on defense. Playing 175 defensive snaps in a reserve role behind starters Poona Ford and Jarran Reed, the 340-pound defender has produced seven tackles, half a sack, a tackle for loss, and also recorded a safety during the team's Week 3 victory over Dallas.

With Mone likely out for at least one game, if not longer, the door has finally been opened for veteran Damon Harrison to be elevated from the practice squad. The former All-Pro has been itching to make his debut, but despite having his best two weeks of practice recently and improving his conditioning to be game-ready, Carroll indicated the team hasn't had a roster spot for him with other defensive tackles continuing to play well.

“He’s available. He’s ready to go," Carroll said when asked of Harrison's status. "We've got to have some more information on Bryan’s situation so we can take care of him, but this is where Snacks would jump up right now. This is what he’s been looking for and preparing for.”

Given the nature of Mone's injury, barring an unexpected quick recovery or a wrong initial diagnosis, there's a strong chance he could wind up on injured reserve. If that happens, he will be required to miss a minimum of three weeks and Harrison could be promoted right away to the 53-man roster to replace him.

In other injury news, linebacker K.J. Wright and cornerback D.J. Reed appear to be in much better shape after suffering their own ankle injuries in Sunday's contest. While they will be monitored throughout the week, neither appears to be in jeopardy for playing against the Rams in Week 10.

As for the secondary, Carroll said Ugo Amadi has a shot to practice Wednesday after missing the past two games with a hamstring injury. Starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin appears to be a bit behind him in terms of recovery, as his status will still be evaluated day-to-day to see if he can make it back from his own hamstring strain this week.