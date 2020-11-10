SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe Nest
Search

Seahawks DT Bryan Mone Suffers 'Serious' Ankle Sprain, Could Miss Extended Time

CorbinSmithNFL

After exiting Sunday's 44-34 loss to the Bills with an ankle injury, Seahawks defensive tackle Bryan Mone may miss extended time.

According to coach Pete Carroll, Mone suffered a significant high ankle sprain after being on the receiving end of a cut block. While it's too early to know whether or not he will be able to play next weekend against the Rams, the prognosis of the injury didn't sound good.

"It's going to be a problem for him right away," Carroll told reporters on Monday. "We'll see what happens the next couple days, but that was probably the most serious injury that we had. He got caught up and cut from behind and tangled up."

In his second season out of Michigan, Mone has been one of Seattle's pleasant surprises on defense. Playing 175 defensive snaps in a reserve role behind starters Poona Ford and Jarran Reed, the 340-pound defender has produced seven tackles, half a sack, a tackle for loss, and also recorded a safety during the team's Week 3 victory over Dallas.

With Mone likely out for at least one game, if not longer, the door has finally been opened for veteran Damon Harrison to be elevated from the practice squad. The former All-Pro has been itching to make his debut, but despite having his best two weeks of practice recently and improving his conditioning to be game-ready, Carroll indicated the team hasn't had a roster spot for him with other defensive tackles continuing to play well.

“He’s available. He’s ready to go," Carroll said when asked of Harrison's status. "We've got to have some more information on Bryan’s situation so we can take care of him, but this is where Snacks would jump up right now. This is what he’s been looking for and preparing for.”

Given the nature of Mone's injury, barring an unexpected quick recovery or a wrong initial diagnosis, there's a strong chance he could wind up on injured reserve. If that happens, he will be required to miss a minimum of three weeks and Harrison could be promoted right away to the 53-man roster to replace him.

In other injury news, linebacker K.J. Wright and cornerback D.J. Reed appear to be in much better shape after suffering their own ankle injuries in Sunday's contest. While they will be monitored throughout the week, neither appears to be in jeopardy for playing against the Rams in Week 10.

As for the secondary, Carroll said Ugo Amadi has a shot to practice Wednesday after missing the past two games with a hamstring injury. Starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin appears to be a bit behind him in terms of recovery, as his status will still be evaluated day-to-day to see if he can make it back from his own hamstring strain this week.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seahawks vs. Bills Week 9 Predictions

Squaring off in Buffalo for the first time since 2008, the Seahawks will look for a second straight win against a talented, well-coached AFC East-leading Bills squad. Which team will come out on top?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Authentic Brands

Seahawks Caught Sleeping, Bullied by Bills in 44-34 Defeat

Unable to slow down Buffalo’s passing game and coughing up four turnovers on the afternoon, Seattle couldn’t overcome an early 14-point deficit and fell apart late to suffer a devastating blowout defeat and fall to 6-2 on the season.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Wicktwosix

Coming Off Best Game of Season, Seahawks TE Jacob Hollister Primed for Big Second Half

During the first five weeks of the season, Hollister took a back seat to veterans Greg Olsen and Will Dissly, playing only 48 offensive snaps. But since the bye week, the athletic tight end has gradually earned a bigger role for Seattle and after catching five passes on Sunday, he's earned more opportunities in the second half.

CorbinSmithNFL

Closing Thoughts: Productive Pass Rush Can't Save Putrid Seahawks Defense in Week 9 Defeat

After getting torched early, Seattle found success getting after Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen over the final three quarters on Sunday. But somewhat ironically, on a day where the pass rush finally came to life, it didn't matter in a 44-34 loss.

CorbinSmithNFL

3 Up, 3 Down: Winners, Losers from Seahawks Disappointing Week 9 Defeat Against Bills

Following an impressive performance against the 49ers in Week 8, the Seahawks traveled to Buffalo for the first time in 12 years. But they'll be extremely happy if they don't have to travel there again for a very long time after an uncharacteristic showing in a concerning loss to the Bills.

Thomas Hall10

by

KillerHawk

Baffling Defensive Game Plan Dooms Pete Carroll, Seahawks in Road Loss to Bills

Despite having the NFL's worst pass defense by a wide margin, Carroll apparently thought the Bills were going to emphasize running the ball. While execution by players must be better, the coaching staff needs to be held accountable for putting players in a position to succeed.

CorbinSmithNFL

Pete Carroll, Seahawks Agree to Terms on Lucrative Extension

Though he's the NFL's oldest coach at 69 years of age, Carroll has shown no signs of slowing down and with his latest extension, he should be able to wrap up his illustrious career in the Pacific Northwest.

CorbinSmithNFL

5 Matchups to Watch as Seahawks Travel to Buffalo to Face Surging Bills

With both squads boasting plenty of talent at the receiver positions and dealing with health concerns in the secondary, the pigskin could be flying all over the field when Seattle travels to Buffalo in a battle of six-win teams.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks React to Historic Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Win

On the heels of a historic outcome to the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election, several current and former Seahawk players expressed their excitement over the victory for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Aryanna Prasad

Film Breakdown: Anticipation Key Trait Behind Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's MVP Season

Russell Wilson is playing at an ultra high level in 2020 with the Seahawks building their offense around his talent. Matty F. Brown analyzes one of the key traits to Wilson's career year-success: anticipation.

Matty F. Brown