Seahawks Elevate Shaquem Griffin to Active Roster for Week 3 Battle with Cowboys

The Griffin twins will be back together in Seahawks uniforms, at least for one week.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, Seattle will take advantage of a new NFL rule allowing teams to promote two practice squad players for games each week and elevate linebacker Shaquem Griffin back to the 53-man roster. The third-year defender was cut earlier this month and re-signed to the practice squad after clearing waivers.

Born with amniotic band syndrome, Griffin had his left hand amputated as a child and overcame the adversity to become one of college football's biggest stars at UCF. After earning All-American distinction, the Seahawks made him the first one-handed player ever to be drafted, using a fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft to reunite him with his brother Shaquill Griffin.

Though he primarily played special teams for most of his first two NFL seasons, Seattle started to utilize him as a situational pass rusher during the second half of the 2019 season. Playing 96 defensive snaps total, he produced five tackles and three quarterback hits during the regular season and then registered his first NFL sack in a playoff loss at Green Bay.

Hit hard by injuries this week, the Seahawks placed veteran linebacker Bruce Irvin on injured reserve after he tore his ACL in a Week 2 win over the Patriots. Then on Friday, the team also placed defensive end Rasheem Green on injured reserve, further thinning their pass rushing options.

Without Irvin or Green available and starting LEO defensive end Benson Mayowa questionable to play against the Cowboys on Sunday with a groin injury, Griffin should have a great chance at seeing his first action of the 2020 season playing a situational edge rushing role similar to the one he did last year for Seattle. Having spent extensive time at strongside linebacker as well, he will provide another insurance option at the position with Jordyn Brooks slated to make his first NFL start as Irvin's replacement.