Report: Seahawks Expected to Hire Ex-Washington Standout Sanjay Lal

CorbinSmithNFL

The Seahawks are expected to announce Sanjay Lal as the latest addition to the coaching staff heading into the 2020 season.

Per Michael-Shawn Dugar of the Athletic, Lal will join Seattle as an assistant to offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer after not being retained by new coach Mike McCarthy in Dallas. The team has yet to confirm the report.

Lal, 50, spent the past two seasons as the receivers coach for the Cowboys, but isn't expected to replace Nate Carroll in the same role with the Seahawks.

The 50-year old Lal previously coached receivers for five NFL teams, including the Raiders, Jets, Bills, and Colts. During his time in Indianapolis, he worked with Schottenheimer, who served as the quarterback coach in 2017.

Born in London, Lal originally enrolled at UCLA before transferring to Washington after the 1989 season. He eventually played a key role on the Huskies' 1992 National Championship squad, played in two Rose Bowls, and spent a brief time as a player in the NFL with the Raiders and Rams.

Seattle hasn't had much turnover on its coaching staff since the season ended, though the team did lose assistant quarterback coach Steve Shimko, who took a tight end coaching role at Boston College in January.

