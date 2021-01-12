Seahawks Extend GM John Schneider Through 2027 NFL Draft

Amid recent rumors that the Lions may be courting Schneider as their new general manager, the Seahawks worked swiftly to lock up the renowned executive for the foreseeable future.

With his contract set to expire after the 2021 season, the Seahawks worked swiftly to ensure John Schneider wouldn't be leaving anytime soon.

Weeks after being rumored as a target for Detroit's general manager vacancy, Seattle threw a Marshawn Lynch-worthy stiff arm to potential suitors, agreeing to terms with Schneider on a lucrative contract extension that now ties him to the franchise through the 2027 NFL Draft. This latest extension comes only a couple months after coach Pete Carroll was extended through 2025, keeping the franchise's brain trust together for at least five more seasons.

In a statement released by the Seahawks, chair Jody Allen said, "I am pleased to announce that we have extended the contract of general manager John Schneider through the 2027 draft. For the last decade, John and head coach Pete Carroll have formed a tremendous partnership and the Seahawks have established a successful, unique, and truly winning culture respected throughout sports. I know we are all excited to see that continue."

Since arriving alongside Carroll in 2010, the Seahawks have received the postseason in nine out of 11 seasons with Schneider at the helm, including eight of the past nine. During that span, the franchise has captured five NFC West titles, including going 12-4 to finish atop the division in 2020, while also reaching a pair of Super Bowls and winning the Lombardi Trophy after a Super Bowl XLVIII win. The team currently holds the longest streak in the NFL with nine consecutive winning seasons.

Over the past decade, Schneider has arguably been the best general manager in the NFL, consistently bolstering Seattle's roster with premium talent through the draft, trades, and free agency. 24 different Seahawks have made the Pro Bowl under his watch, including 11 players who were drafted by Schneider as well as six free agent signees, six players acquired via trade, and an undrafted sensation in receiver Doug Baldwin. 12 different players have garnered First or Second Team All-Pro honors wearing a Seahawks uniform.

While Schneider hasn't had quite as much success uncovering elite talent in the draft in recent years as he did early in his tenure when he selected superstars such as Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner, Richard Sherman, and Kam Chancellor, his past two drafts have unearthed several cornerstones for the franchise's future, including receiver DK Metcalf, linebacker Jordyn Brooks, and guard Damien Lewis. His scouting department has also continued to excel landing quality undrafted free agent signings, most recently uncovering gems such as defensive tackles Poona Ford and Bryan Mone.

Schneider has also remained one of the best bargain dealers in the business on the trade market. While he gave up a king's ransom sending two first-round picks to the Jets for safety Jamal Adams in July, he ultimately turned a fifth-round pick acquired for tight end Nick Vannett and reserve center B.J. Finney into safety Quandre Diggs and defensive end Carlos Dunlap through a series of shrewd trades over the past two years.

With the dynamic duo of Schneider and Carroll both under contract, the Seahawks should be in great hands for at least a half a decade as they aim to continue their lengthy run of sustained success in the Pacific Northwest.