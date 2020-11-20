Seahawks Fear TE Greg Olsen Suffered Ruptured Fascia, May Miss Rest of Season

After being helped off the field in the fourth quarter of a 28-21 win over the Cardinals, coach Pete Carroll indicated the Seahawks fear tight end Greg Olsen suffered a ruptured fascia in his left foot.

According to Carroll, Olsen's injury is believed to be similar to one he previously suffered in his other foot while previously playing for the Panthers. Though he didn't know enough information yet to offer any potential time table, there's a possibility the injury may not be season-ending.

"Sometimes when it ruptures like it did, we think it's the best thing for a quick recovery," Carroll said. "So we'll see what happens and wish him the best and hopefully he can make it back."

With the Seahawks nursing a two-point lead with under 12 minutes left to play in regulation, Olsen was injured without contact. He began hopping towards the sideline and pointed towards his foot before collapsing to the turf and after being unable to put weight on his left leg, he was helped to the injury tent and eventually carted to the locker room.

The 35-year Olsen signed a one-year deal worth up to $7 million to join Seattle back in February and through 10 games in his first season with the team, he has caught 23 receptions for 224 yards and a touchdown. Prior to exiting on Thursday, he had two receptions for 20 yards against Arizona.

In other injury news, tackle Brandon Shell also exited in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury after being rolled upon by a defender and Cedric Ogbuehi replaced him. Per Carroll, he sprained his ankle and the severity of the injury remained unclear. Running back Bo Scarbrough left in the fourth quarter as well with a hamstring injury and no updates were provided following the game.