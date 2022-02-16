Seahawks Ink RB Darwin Thompson to Future Contract

The Seahawks have added some depth to their running back and special teams ranks by signing Darwin Thompson to a future contract.

With a little under a month to go until NFL free agency opens, the Seahawks have added some depth to their running back and special teams ranks. Per an official release from the team, 25-year old running back Darwin Thompson has been signed to a future contract for the 2022 season.

Thompson was taken in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Chiefs and won a championship as a member of their Super Bowl LIV roster that year. The 5-foot-8, 200-pound Utah State alum racked up 225 yards and two scores on the ground in a pair of seasons with Kansas City, and added 108 yards and a score on 16 receptions to his tally. He also played 33.5 percent of the team's special teams snaps in that time.

Following the 2021 preseason, however, Thompson was among those cut by the Chiefs as they whittled their active roster down to 53 players. He then landed with the Buccaneers' practice squad shortly thereafter and spent the entire regular season on it, failing to earn a game day elevation at any point.

Three days before the Bucs hosted the Eagles in a wild-card round matchup on January 16, Thompson was let go to make room for veteran receiver John Brown. As a result, the muscle-bound running back returned to the Chiefs' practice squad and was elevated for their wild-card round bout with the Steelers.

Kansas City did not sign Thompson to a reserve/future contract, allowing him to peruse the open market for a new opportunity. Now, he'll look to etch out a role for himself in a Seattle running back room that currently has four ball-carriers under contract: Chris Carson, Travis Homer, DeeJay Dallas and Josh Johnson. Rashaad Penny, Alex Collins and Adrian Peterson are all set to hit unrestricted free agency this spring.