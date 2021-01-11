Seahawks Interested in Re-Signing Quinton Dunbar, Phillip Dorsett

Injuries prevented Dunbar from making an impact as Seattle envisioned when the team acquired him via trade, while a lingering foot issue sidelined Dorsett for the entire season. But with both players recovering well from surgery, the organization sounds interested in bringing them back - as long as the price is right.

Despite appearing in a combined six games due to injuries this season, the Seahawks hope to bring back soon-to-be free agent cornerback Quinton Dunbar and receiver Phillip Dorsett next season.

Speaking with reporters for the final time following Saturday's 30-20 Wild Card round loss to the Rams, with both players recovering well from in-season surgeries, coach Pete Carroll indicated the organization is "trying" to re-sign each veteran for 2021.

After acquiring him from Washington for a fifth-round pick last March, Dunbar was expected to provide an upgrade across from long-time starter Shaquill Griffin at the left cornerback spot. But his tenure in Seattle got off to a rocky start when he was arrested for an alleged armed robbery in Miramar, Florida back in May and though charges were eventually dropped, he wasn't in football shape when he arrived for training camp.

Still, Dunbar found his way into the starting lineup for the Seahawks season opener in Atlanta and played well in the first two games, registering nine tackles, three passes defensed, and an interception. Unfortunately, he missed the next two games with a knee injury that wound up being a chronic one.

After he returned in Week 5, Dunbar struggled through his next four starts while clearly being hindered by the injury, including allowing seven receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown against the Bills in a 44-34 loss. Two days after the game, he was placed on injured reserve and ultimately underwent season-ending surgery.

In six games, Dunbar finished with 30 tackles, one interception, and five passes defensed. Failing to replicate his success from a stellar 2018 campaign, opposing quarterbacks completed 64 percent of their passes for 491 yards when targeting him while throwing four touchdowns and posting a 110.0 passer rating.

Despite those struggles, with his knee now cleaned up, Carroll said the Seahawks have already had discussions with Dunbar about returning for a second season. The team has major questions to address at the cornerback position in coming months with Griffin also heading towards free agency and Tre Flowers entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Given Dunbar's durability issues - he's ended the year on injured reserve three straight seasons - the Seahawks will likely look to sign him to a one-year contract with minimal guaranteed money serving as a "prove it" deal. If he's able to stay healthy and return to his 2018 form, then a long-term deal may still be in the cards down the road.

"It was clear what he needed to get done when they got in there. It was not major stuff," Carroll said. "But it was stuff that was bothering him and he had a lingering old knee kind of thing, so we're talking to him and we'd like him to come back."

As for Dorsett, the speedy former first-round pick got off to a fast start in training camp after signing a one-year deal in March, building a quick rapport with quarterback Russell Wilson. But a lingering foot problem cropped up during Seattle's first mock scrimmage in August and after multiple attempts to return, he underwent surgery in November.

If the Seahawks could have made a run to the NFC Championship game or Super Bowl, Carroll believes Dorsett may have had a chance to return. Now, after a lost season, he still sees the ex-Miami standout being a key part of the team's aerial attack moving forward.

"I talked to Phil yesterday," Carroll stated. "We're just throwing this season out. It didn't work out for him and [let's] bring him back and start all over again with all the same high hopes."

Just like Dunbar, Dorsett may benefit from David Moore heading towards free agency as well. There's a chance Moore may sign elsewhere for more money than the Seahawks can or are willing to offer, opening the door for the veteran to once again compete for the No. 3 receiver role behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

"He's a really interesting player," Carroll added. "He's got great speed, he's really bright, he's really talented. We love the kid. He just didn't get to go."

Over the next few months, the Seahawks will have plenty of difficult decisions to make from a roster and personnel standpoint. Based on Carroll's comments, however, as long as the price is right for both coming off injury, Dunbar and Dorsett should be back in the fold next season.