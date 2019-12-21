Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner, DE Ziggy Ansah Expected to Play vs. Cardinals

Though the Seahawks will likely be without the services of at least two defensive starters, the team should receive a boost with the return of Bobby Wagner and Ziggy Ansah against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Wagner and Ansah, who have been dealing with ankle and neck injuries respectively, were both full participants in Friday's final practice tuneup. Neither player was given a designation on the final injury report.

Exiting in the fourth quarter of last week's 30-24 win in Carolina with a sprained ankle, Wagner missed Seattle's first two practices this week. But there was a sense of optimism he'd be ready to play and wouldn't miss any games.

Missing the past two games after suffering a stinger in Week 13, coach Pete Carroll indicated Ansah had his "best week" of practice as a Seahawk and would also be ready to return to action.

"He’s been working out hard. He’s the heaviest and strongest he’s been since he’s been with us. Everything looks really positive. I’m really fired up for him to have a chance to get back in there and do some good stuff.”

While Wagner, Ansah, and tight end Luke Willson will suit up on Sunday, there's far less optimism surrounding defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and safety Quandre Diggs. Both players were listed doubtful to play against Arizona.

Battling a nagging core injury, Clowney didn't practice at all after sitting out last week's game against the Panthers. He's missed two of the past four games and his injury hasn't responded as the team hoped.

“Over time it’s just been a problem," Carroll said, telling reporters Clowney hasn't had a setback. "He just can’t quite get going yet during the week. We’re looking to give him days off to see if the rest will help him game day.”

As for Diggs, he hasn't made it back to practice after suffering a high ankle sprain last Sunday and his status for this weekend didn't sound promising either. Lano Hill would start in his place alongside Bradley McDougald.

“We have him doubtful and we have not been able to get him on the field at all," Carroll stated. "It’s looking like it’s going to be hard for him to make it.”

In regard to cornerback Shaquill Griffin, linebacker Mychal Kendricks, and tackle Duane Brown, all three players are listed as questionable and will be game time decisions.

Seattle also promoted defensive tackle Bryan Mone from the practice squad to replace veteran Al Woods, who received a four-game suspension on Friday for violating the NFL's performance enhancing drugs policy.