Seahawks' League-High Travel Miles Continue to Rack Up With Pair of Preseason Trips

With a trip to Germany and three games in the Eastern time zone on the docket, the Seahawks are set to travel the second-most miles in franchise history this upcoming season⁠—and that doesn't even account for two additional road trips during the preseason.

Due to their location in the upper northwest region of the contiguous United States, travel will always play a significant role for the Seahawks on a year-to-year basis. But their itinerary for the upcoming regular season is set to be even more gruelling than usual, thanks in large part to their 10,528-mile roundtrip between Seattle and Munich, Germany.

In total, the Seahawks will travel 29,446 miles across 34 time zones. Here's where that falls in franchise history:

2008 – 29,902 2022 – 29,446 2018 – 29,088 2007 – 29,014 2020 – 28,982 2004 – 28,860 2005 – 28,618 2012 – 28,512 2013 – 28,270 2021 – 28,088

On top of their trip to Germany, the Seahawks will also play three games in the Eastern time zone. Those visits combined will account for 11,090 miles (37.6 percent) of Seattle's distance traveled in 2022.

This is all while being scheduled to play the fewest possible amount of road games⁠—eight⁠—in a season. That, however, does not account for the preseason, which will see the Seahawks take the skies an additional two times⁠—and neither trip will be a puddle-jumper.

Seattle will kick off the preseason in Pittsburgh, traveling a whopping 4,258 miles to and from. Then, to cap off its exhibition slate, the team will make its way down to Dallas for a 3,342-mile roundtrip.

Add both of those numbers to their mile total for the regular season and the Seahawks are set to cover 37,046 miles through the air from August 13 to January 8. Now, if they were to make the postseason, cracking the 40,000-mile could be a real possibility.