Skip to main content

Seahawks' League-High Travel Miles Continue to Rack Up With Pair of Preseason Trips

With a trip to Germany and three games in the Eastern time zone on the docket, the Seahawks are set to travel the second-most miles in franchise history this upcoming season⁠—and that doesn't even account for two additional road trips during the preseason.

Due to their location in the upper northwest region of the contiguous United States, travel will always play a significant role for the Seahawks on a year-to-year basis. But their itinerary for the upcoming regular season is set to be even more gruelling than usual, thanks in large part to their 10,528-mile roundtrip between Seattle and Munich, Germany. 

In total, the Seahawks will travel 29,446 miles across 34 time zones. Here's where that falls in franchise history:

  1. 2008 – 29,902
  2. 2022 – 29,446
  3. 2018 – 29,088
  4. 2007 – 29,014
  5. 2020 – 28,982
  6. 2004 – 28,860
  7. 2005 – 28,618
  8. 2012 – 28,512
  9. 2013 – 28,270
  10. 2021 – 28,088

On top of their trip to Germany, the Seahawks will also play three games in the Eastern time zone. Those visits combined will account for 11,090 miles (37.6 percent) of Seattle's distance traveled in 2022. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This is all while being scheduled to play the fewest possible amount of road games⁠—eight⁠—in a season. That, however, does not account for the preseason, which will see the Seahawks take the skies an additional two times⁠—and neither trip will be a puddle-jumper. 

Seattle will kick off the preseason in Pittsburgh, traveling a whopping 4,258 miles to and from. Then, to cap off its exhibition slate, the team will make its way down to Dallas for a 3,342-mile roundtrip. 

Add both of those numbers to their mile total for the regular season and the Seahawks are set to cover 37,046 miles through the air from August 13 to January 8. Now, if they were to make the postseason, cracking the 40,000-mile could be a real possibility. 

In This Article (1)

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

USATSI_16911780
GM Report

Analysis: What Would DK Metcalf Extension With Seahawks Look Like?

By Corbin K. Smith59 minutes ago
Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas (29) carries the ball on an interception return in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field. The Seahawks defeated the Falcons 26-24.
Seahawks News

Former Seahawks S Earl Thomas Arrested in Texas

By Corbin K. SmithMay 14, 2022
Russell Wilson Pete Carroll
Seahawks News

NFL Executes Unprecedented Move Pitting Russell Wilson, Broncos Against Seahawks in Season Opener

By Corbin K. SmithMay 14, 2022
USATSI_13252413
Seahawks News

Seahawks Shuffle Receiver Room With Six Roster Moves

By Corbin K. SmithMay 13, 2022
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) catches a pass against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Analysis: Ranking All 17 of Seahawks Upcoming 2022 Matchups

By Corbin K. SmithMay 13, 2022
USATSI_6586786
Seahawks News

The Seahawks Have Hilarious Minor Connection to Kendrick Lamar's New Album

By Ty Dane GonzalezMay 13, 2022
USATSI_11895262
GM Report

Analysis: The 5 Best 'Xs and Os' Matchups on Seahawks' 2022 Schedule

By Matty F. BrownMay 13, 2022
Geno Smith
Seahawks News

Rapid Reaction: 5 Takeaways From Seahawks' 2022 Schedule Reveal

By Corbin K. SmithMay 12, 2022