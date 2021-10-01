Seahawks Notebook: Brandon Shell, Tyler Lockett Sidelined in Thursday's Practice

After missing two weeks with a concussion, Dee Eskridge returned in a limited capacity and defensive end Kerry Hyder also practiced only a few days after exiting Sunday's loss in Minnesota with a concussion of his own.

Returning to the field for their second practice of the week before Sunday's NFC West opener against the 49ers, receiver Tyler Lockett joined tackle Brandon Shell and running back Rashaad Penny as a non-participant with a hip injury.

During Sunday's 30-17 loss in Minnesota, Lockett briefly exited the game in the fourth quarter after awkwardly twisting his knee trying to wiggle away from a defender after making a reception. On the next drive, he was back on the field and coach Pete Carroll indicated on Wednesday that he was "fine."

However, Lockett was limited on Wednesday and the fact he was downgraded to out on Thursday doesn't seem like a good omen for Seattle with only three days until kickoff. It remains unknown whether or not the hip injury is a new one or it was related to the play he tweaked his knee on this weekend.

Lockett wasn't the only notable Seahawks receiver who missed practice time on Thursday either. After not being on the injury report at all on Wednesday, DK Metcalf (foot) was limited. Coming back from a concussion, Dee Eskridge was also limited in his first practice in two weeks, but his return should be a good sign for Sunday.

As for Shell, the veteran right tackle continues to deal with a nagging ankle sprain suffered in a Week 2 loss to the Titans. Jamarco Jones started in his place in Minnesota and undrafted rookie Jake Curhan also played significant snaps in his absence. Both players could potentially start in Santa Clara if Shell isn't available and after returning to practice from injured reserve on Wednesday, Cedric Ogbuehi could also be in the mix.

Penny remaining out shouldn't come as a surprise, as Carroll told reporters on Monday he was unlikely to return to play this week after missing the past two games with a calf strain. Alex Collins, DeeJay Dallas, and Travis Homer should once again be in line for snaps behind starter Chris Carson with the former first-round pick sidelined.

Rounding out Thursday's injury report, Alton Robinson (knee) and Poona Ford (ankle/shoulder) joined Metcalf as new additions being limited, while veteran defensive end Benson Mayowa was limited with a neck injury after being a full participant on Wednesday. Fellow defensive end Kerry Hyder returned to practice after exiting Sunday's loss with a concussion and was a full participant.

Here are other notes coming out of the VMAC on Thursday:

--In 10 NFL seasons under center for the Seahawks, Russell Wilson has never lost three games in a row. When asked what he attributes to that consistency, he said the idea of losing three in a row has never crossed his mind and he doesn't even consider the possibility of it happening, keeping his focus on the mindset his team will win.

“I just focus on the winning part of it, the process, focus on getting better, focus on what I do and how I can lead, communicate, and keep my energy and focus high, continue to work hard, get here early, and leave late, stay focused on the simple things. The simple things win, and I try to continue to do those things really well. You have to keep your mind right, you have to keep your language right, and I always tell you guys that I have to remain neutral. It’s supposed to be a challenge and I like I said, I know every year will have some challenges that we have to face, and it is what it is.”

Despite riding a two-game losing streak and sitting in last place in the NFC West, Wilson says Seattle simply needs to "stay the course" and believes the team will be able to turn things around after a disappointing start featuring two losses where they coughed up double-digit leads.

“So many times, people will panic and will get worried and frustrated. The best thing to do is stay the course, be honest, and figure out how we can get better, and then keep going for it. This league is challenging, every game is challenging. We play in arguably the best division in football, every week is tough. We look forward to the challenges of it all. I think the language is everything too, how we pick each other up, how we communicate with each other, and how we continue to stay focused on the task at hand. We have been playing some really good football and there are some things that we can get better at, that’s the truth. It’s not anything more complicated than that, but now it’s taking those things that we can get better at and week to week improve on those things."

--Not much has gone right for the Seahawks on defense thus far, as the team ranks last in the NFL giving up 440 yards per game and has yielded 30 points in back-to-back defeats. But coming off a frustrating out in Minnesota, safety Jamal Adams vowed that starting this week against the 49ers, "things will change" for the better.



“It’s about just gaining the confidence back. When you drop two games early in the season, you have guys who might hang their head. At the same time, it’s not about the wins and losses. We’ve got to continue to put the work in. We’ve got to continue to stay confident. We’ve got to continue to understand what our goals were at the beginning of the season because it’s a long season. We can still reach all of our goals. We can turn this thing around; it’s happened before even when I wasn’t here. It happened last year getting started late. Obviously, we don’t want these late starts, but sometimes it happens. Everybody’s not going to be perfect in the league, but at the end of the day, it’s who’s playing the best football in December. That’s what it’s about.”

Through three games, Adams has registered 26 tackles and a tackle for loss. But after breaking Adrian Wilson's single-season sacks record, he has yet to get his first sack this year and has largely been a non-factor in the pass rushing game. He says much of that has had to do with teams changing their protections to account for him when he comes up near the line of scrimmage.

“Obviously, they’re going to slide a protection my way or they’re always looking for me. I’ve got to disguise a lot and do what I do best. The coaches are putting me in those positions to make those disguises and what not. I understand who I am as a football player, and I understand what the opposing offensive line or quarterback is going to do. It’s just how the game goes. It’s not an excuse for me. I’m all about making plays and doing whatever I can to help the team win.”

--Since practicing for the Seahawks for the first time way back in June, Robert Nkemdiche has left a positive impression on coaches and teammates with his infectious energy and passion for the game. After not being on a team last year, he says that energy stems from simply being able to play the game he loves once again and not taking that opportunity for granted.

“It’s a source of opportunity and a source of gratitude and constantly trying to have gratitude for the opportunity that you have. In that, I feel like it just reminds me of the circumstances that I have had to overcome. Whenever I have chance to enjoy a moment, I never want to miss that opportunity. It’s been quite the experience. I want to keep growing and keep enjoying it as much as I possibly can. It’s a blessing to be in this position. I’m going to keep bringing the energy and keep doing what I have to do to make sure I’m coming prepared and helping my team out in whichever way I can.”

Nkemdiche played in his first regular season game since 2019 two weeks ago against Tennessee, producing seven tackles in the defeat. Last weekend in Minnesota, he produced two tackles and a quarterback pressure while logging 44 defensive snaps, spending most of his time at the 3-tech defensive tackle spot.

"We’re a very diverse group, and we have a lot of different intangibles that we bring. For me particularly, I just want to use my speed and power and utilize that and make sure I can be as effective as I possibly can. Just keep getting better as I’m doing it. It’s a room deep of really talented and hungry and down to earth players. It’s a pleasure to be a part of. I’m happy and happy to keep going with them.”