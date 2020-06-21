Seahawks Offseason Profile: Rasheem Green

Following a disappointing rookie campaign, the Seahawks were optimistic defensive end Rasheem Green would be able to work on his craft and come back stronger and healthier during year two.

After hitting the weight room extremely hard in the offseason, Green added much-needed strength and power to his game. On a team that featured one of the worst pass rushes in the league, the second-year pro was still able to make a significant impact during his sophomore season, leading Seattle with 4.0 sacks.

Let’s revisit some of the good and the bad from Green’s second season, along with a prediction of how next season may play out for him as he enters a pivotal third season with the Seahawks.

What Went Right

After Green battled through injuries in 2018, limiting him to just 10 games, the former third-round selection didn’t miss a beat playing in all 16 regular season contests last season.

In total, the 6-foot-4 Green played 51 percent of the total defensive snaps and produced 27 total tackles, 15 solo tackles, three tackles for loss, and 4.0 sacks He also forced three fumbles (tied for second-most among all defensive ends in the league) and a pair of pass deflections, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com.

While Green wasn’t handed a starting role coming out of the preseason, with teammate Ezekiel Ansah battling through injuries and adjusting to a new environment through the first five weeks of the season, the 23-year old was provided with an opportunity to prove himself in the starting lineup early in the season.

Making three starts through the first five games of the 2019 campaign, the USC standout recorded eight total tackles, four solo tackles, one tackle for loss, 2.0 sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass deflection.

While Green was limited to a reserve role over the next three games, he returned to the starting lineup in Week 9 once Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney joined Ansah on the injury report with a lingering core injury. As a result, the young defensive end was able to make five starts over the final eight regular season games.

During that timeframe, the former Trojan generated 18 total tackles, 10 solo tackles, two tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, four quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, along with one pass deflection, continuing to remain productive with his opportunities.

In particular, Green’s most impressive showing during his sophomore season came during Seattle’s Week 12 showdown against Philadelphia. Along with producing a career-high three solo tackles, he stripped the football away from Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz late in the first quarter, providing the Seahawks with another prime scoring opportunity at midfield.

Carrying his promising performance into the playoffs, Green enjoyed another notable outing against the Eagles during the Wild Card round of postseason play. Despite logging just 28 defensive snaps, he notched a pair of solo tackles, one tackle for loss, and a sack in a winning effort.

What Went Wrong

Even though Green made outstanding progress this past season, he still has lots of room to grow as both a run defender and as a pass rusher next season.

Despite leading Seattle in sacks, the California native struggled to produce consistent pressure off the edge on opposing quarterbacks this past season. Among qualified defensive ends with at least 200 pass rushing attempts, the youngster finished tied for the third-fewest quarterback hits (six) and the sixth-lowest pressure rate (5.2 percent), according to Sports-Info-Solutions.com.

Unfortunately, Green’s struggles to create havoc in the backfield didn’t stop at just passing plays, as he failed to generate more than three tackles for loss, tied for third-lowest among all defensive ends who played 16 regular season games.

Additionally, the promising edge rusher also suffered mental lapses with his gap integrity in the trenches this past season, allowing opposing running backs to surge past him for massive gains. After allowing just two missed tackles in 2018, the Golden State product saw that number increase in 2019, as he finished tied with the eighth-most missed tackles (five) among all defensive ends in the league.

While Green was very successful against the Eagles during the Wild Card round, he wasn’t much of a factor in the following round against the Packers. In a losing effort, he received just 21 defensive snaps and didn’t show up on the stat sheet.

2020 Outlook

Heading into next season, Green is likely considered as the favorite for the starting role at base defensive end. With Quinton Jefferson signing a two-year deal with Buffalo, there’s a clear opening on the right side of the team’s defensive line for the taking.

Along with Green, second-year pro L.J Collier is also expected to compete for the starting gig once players return to the field this summer. With that said, both of these players could be moved around to different spots, including reducing inside on passing downs.

In comparison to Green’s first two seasons in the league, there have been 41 other defensive ends who’ve played in at least 26 regular season games and produced a minimum of 36 total tackles, 22 solo tackles, four tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two pass deflections through their first two seasons in the NFL.

Among the names listed above, 28 of them were able to produce at least 30 total tackles, 20 solo tackles, five tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, and one forced fumble during their third seasons in the league.

Based on this sample size, Green will have an excellent chance to improve upon his results in 2020, especially if he’s awarded a starting role and a dramatic uptick in defensive snaps. If he stays healthy and added additional strength this offseason, the 23-year old could take a big step towards stardom for Seattle’s defensive line next season.