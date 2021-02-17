Seahawks Overview and Outlook: Jason Myers

Nick Lee continues his review of the 2020 Seahawks roster with a look at kicker Jason Myers. Just how good was Myers last season and can he repeat that production in 2021?

Over the course of the offseason, we will explore different players from the 2020 Seahawks roster and evaluate them. We will review their performance from the previous season, what worked, what did not, and then glance at what their future may hold with the Seahawks or perhaps elsewhere.

This week's focus player is kicker Jason Myers, who wrapped up one of the best seasons for a Seahawks kicker in franchise history.

2020 Overview

After years of floundering between kickers after the departure of Stephen Hauschka following the 2016 season, Seattle finally found a reliable leg in Jason Myers. The California native signed with Seattle ahead of the 2019 season following a Pro Bowl campaign with the Jets. The Marist College product was solid in his first year with the Seahawks in 2019 and was as reliable as possible for the 2020 squad.

It's hard to find a flaw in what Myers did last season. Not a single kicker in the NFL had a better field goal percentage than Myers, mostly because he never missed a field goal, making 100 percent of his 24 attempts. No other kicker in Seahawks history with at least three field goal attempts has completed a perfect season in that regard.

The 29-year old Myers made three field goals in two separate games. In Week 10 against the Rams, the Seahawks faced a 4th and 10 at the Rams' 43-yard line. The fourth down play would be the last play of the half so the Seahawks had little to lose. Pete Carroll sent Myers out with the kicking team to attempt a 61-yard field goal. He nailed the kick, setting a new franchise record for the longest field goal.

While he was perfect with his field goal attempts, he did miss four extra points. That is more missed extra points than Blair Walsh had in 2017 or Sebastian Janikowski in 2018. Frankly, his elite season with field goals outweighs a few mishaps with extra points.

Myers was a Pro Bowl snub this past season as he posted a better field goal percentage than both of the Pro Bowl kickers, Justin Tucker and Younghoe Koo. The record-breaking 61 yarder was also unmatched by any kicker in the NFL all year long.

Future Outlook

In 2019, Myers was signed to a four-year, $15.45 million contract with Seattle. There is a potential out for the Seahawks in that contract ahead of the 2021 season that would save them $2 million off the cap. However, Seattle should not be eager to jump back into kicker purgatory after finally finding stability at the position in the last two seasons with Myers.

Myers is under contract through the 2022 season. Potentially, he could be kicking in Seattle for the next two seasons at less than $5 million per season. If he can continue this strong stretch of kicking, that price will be a bargain. It is a small price to pay to have peace of mind at such a crucial position.