Seahawks Part Ways with Veteran TE Ed Dickson

Continuing their roster purge to create additional cap flexibility, the Seahawks have released veteran tight end Ed Dickson.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Seattle made an expected move to part ways with the 32-year old Dickson, who was set to earn $3 million in 2020. By releasing him, the team will save all of that money against the cap.

Dickson's release marks the second significant roster cut made by the Seahawks on Tuesday, as the team also jettisoned former starting free safety Tedric Thompson.

Signed to a three-year contract in March 2018, Dickson battled injuries throughout his two seasons with the Seahawks. The former Oregon standout missed training camp and sat out the first six games of the 2018 season on the non-football injury list with multiple soft tissue injuries before being activated in Week 8.

Undergoing a procedure on his knee, Dickson again didn't participate in most of training camp last August and opened the season on injured reserve. Seattle activated him to the 53-man roster on November 20, but just two days later, he was placed back on injured reserve, bringing his season to an end.

After signing Greg Olsen in February, placing a second-round tender on restricted free agent Jacob Hollister, and agreeing to terms with Luke Willson earlier this month, it seemed inevitable Dickson would eventually be released.

Appearing in 11 games for Seattle, including one playoff contest, Dickson caught 12 passes for 143 yards and scored three touchdowns. His most notable moment in a Seahawks uniform came in a Week 11 win over the Packers in 2018, as he caught the game-winning touchdown from Russell Wilson.

In 10 NFL seasons with the Ravens, Panthers, and Seahawks, Dickson has played in 134 games, amassing 190 receptions for 2,128 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.