Seahawks Place Brandon Shell, Damarious Randall on COVID-19/Reserve List

Shell and Randall won't be eligible to play against the 49ers on Sunday, but their placement on the NFL's COVID-19/reserve list doesn't necessarily mean they tested positive for the virus and it's possible both could be activated before the start of the playoffs.

Set to face the 49ers in their regular season finale on Sunday, the Seahawks have placed starting right tackle Brandon Shell and reserve safety Damarious Randall on the COVID-19/reserve list.

This latest development with Shell shouldn't be a surprising one, as coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Friday that the veteran lineman had been in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. His placement on the list does not mean the player has tested positive, but it could be a precautionary measure as he undergoes additional testing in coming days to ensure he's okay.

"He had a really good week," Carroll said on Friday, "He's tested negative and all that, but we're just monitoring it to make sure he's okay, so he wasn't out today. That's a developing situation we have to figure out."

Battling a high ankle sprain, Shell didn't play in a Week 15 win at Washington and didn't log any snaps despite suiting up last weekend against the Rams. He practiced in limited fashion on Wednesday and Thursday and was initially not listed on the final injury report before being changed to questionable with a non-football injury designation.

With Shell sidelined indefinitely, Cedric Ogbuehi will make his third straight start at right tackle against the 49ers. Chad Wheeler will serve as the main backup behind Duane Brown and Ogbuehi.

As for Randall, the former first-round pick out of Arizona State hasn't played since Seattle's Week 14 win over the New York Jets due to a foot injury. He returned to practice this week and was listed as questionable before being placed on the COVID-19/reserve list on Saturday.

Prior to this weekend, the Seahawks were the only team in the NFL that had yet to place a player on the active 53-man roster on the COVID-19/reserve list. If either player tested positive, they would be required to be out at least 10 days before returning to the 53-man roster, meaning they would have to miss the Wild Card round of the playoffs if Seattle plays then.

In corresponding roster moves, along with activating cornerback Tre Flowers from injured reserve, the Seahawks promoted running back Alex Collins and receiver Penny Hart as replacements for Shell and Randall on the 53-man roster. The team also elevated guard Alex Boone as a standard game-day promotion from the practice squad.

Collins has played in two games previously for Seattle, including a start in Week 10 against Los Angeles, rushing 13 times for 48 yards and a touchdown. With DeeJay Dallas (ankle) sidelined and Carlos Hyde (illness) downgraded to out, he will serve as the No. 3 running back behind Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny in Arizona on Sunday.

Recently waived to create room for Josh Gordon on the active roster, Hart promptly re-signed with the practice squad after the league put Gordon back on the commissioner's exempt list. Appearing in 12 games for the Seahawks, he's caught one pass for three yards, ran the ball once for 19 yards, and produced two special teams tackles.

As for Boone, with starter Mike Iupati questionable to play, the 33-year old veteran may see his first NFL game action since 2017 as a reserve behind Jordan Simmons. He previously played his first six seasons with the 49ers and will have a chance to square off against his former team.