SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Report: Seahawks Plan to Release Veteran C Justin Britt

Corbin Smith

As has been speculated throughout the offseason, the Seahawks look primed to release a long-time starter to create much-needed cap flexibility.

According to a report from Aaron Fentress of the Athletic, Seattle plans to release veteran center Justin Britt, who has one year remaining on his current contract. The team has yet to announce an official move.

If the Seahawks decide to move on from Britt, it would be the second major move along the offensive line following the draft, as guard D.J. Fluker announced earlier on Sunday that he had been released by the team.

Originally drafted in the second round out of Missouri in 2014, Britt found his way into the starting lineup at right tackle as a rookie. After transitioning to guard in his second season, he finally found a permanent home at center, emerging as the long-term replacement for Max Unger.

From 2016 to 2018, Britt started all but two of Seattle's 48 regular season games at center. He also started three playoff games during that span, becoming a key leader along the offensive line and in the locker room.

But Britt's extended run of reliability took a hit last season, as he suffered a season-ending torn ACL in October and missed the final eight regular season games. He was replaced in the lineup by Joey Hunt, who recently signed his restricted free agent tender to return for the 2020 season.

The Seahawks have remained active adding offensive linemen throughout free agency, signing B.J. Finney, Brandon Shell, Cedric Ogbuehi, and Chance Warmack. The team also re-signed guard Mike Iupati and Jordan Simmons before using a third-round draft pick on LSU guard Damien Lewis.

Of those players, Finney's arrival put Britt's status in the most tenuous position. The former Kansas State standout started a handful of games at center for the Steelers last year and performed well, earning him a two-year, $8 million contract from the Seahawks.

Coming back from a severe knee injury and carrying a cap hit exceeding $11 million, it's been long rumored that Seattle would at least seek to restructure Britt's deal. The addition of Finney and re-signing of Hunt make it far more likely they will outright release him, however, creating $8.5 million in cap relief.

While sources indicated the pending decisions to cut Britt and Fluker doesn't necessarily mean a major signing is imminent, general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll haven't closed the door on re-signing Jadeveon Clowney. It's possible these moves were made to make one last run at re-signing the star defensive end.

If Clowney isn't in the cards, the extra financial flexibility could be used to target veteran edge rusher Everson Griffen, who also remains a free agent.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Live Blog Day 2

In a stunning turn of events, Seattle not only made a pick in the first round without trading down, but they selected an inside linebacker in Jordyn Brooks. What will John Schneider and Pete Carroll look to accomplish in the second and third round?

Corbin Smith

by

SI Draft Tracker

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Live Blog

Who will the Seahawks pick with their first pick? How many times will they trade down? How many picks will they wind up making? Follow Seahawk Maven reporter Corbin Smith's live blog as he covers all the key details during draft weekend.

Corbin Smith

by

SI Draft Tracker

Seahawks Surprise, Select LB Jordyn Brooks with Pick No. 27

Seattle has a penchant for making unexpected first round selections and continued that trend on Thursday, staying put at their first round pick to select an athletic linebacker in Brooks.

Corbin Smith

by

HoneyBadger

Seahawks Trade Back Into Draft, Select TE Stephen Sullivan

Not content with going through the entire seventh round without making a selection, John Schneider traded a future draft choice to re-enter the draft and selected a traits-based tight end in Sullivan.

Corbin Smith

by

landonbuford

Veteran G D.J. Fluker Tweets He's Been Released by Seahawks

Known for his candor and passion off the field and mean streak on it, Fluker proved to be an excellent free agent signing two years ago. But the addition of rookie Damien Lewis made his eventual departure seem like a forgone conclusion.

Corbin Smith

How Draft Experts Graded Seahawks Selection of Colby Parkinson

New Seahawks rookie tight end Colby Parkinson out of Stanford reminds some experts of former Seahawk Jimmy Graham, for better or for worse.

Landon Buford

Seahawks Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

Once the draft concludes, business doesn't stop for NFL teams as they work diligently to sign priority undrafted free agents. Which players are being linked to the Seahawks?

Corbin Smith

Beating Tremendous Odds, Stephen Sullivan Hopes His Journey to Seahawks Inspires Others

Growing up in extreme poverty and spending time homeless, Sullivan easily could have turned to a life of crime. But adversity motivated him to be different, and now in Seattle, he hopes to serve as a model for other underprivileged youth to achieve success.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks May Have Hit Jackpot with UDFA Signing of QB Anthony Gordon

The Seahawks love drafting running backs almost as much as they seem to dislike drafting quarterbacks. And while they did just that on Saturday, they still made a splash finding a signal caller to potentially back up Russell Wilson.

Colby Patnode

How Draft Experts Graded Seahawks Selection of Damien Lewis

Compared to the team's first two selections, experts seem to love Lewis as a third-round fit for the Seahawks.

Landon Buford