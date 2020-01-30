SeahawkMaven
Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, Ciara Set to Welcome Third Child

Starting the offseason off on a great note, Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara are expecting a third child.

Vacationing in the Turks and Caicos Islands after a long 2019 season, Wilson announced baby No. 3 through a post on Instagram. Posing for a selfie with a blurred Ciara climbing the rocks in the background, her baby bump was on full display for the world to see.

Number 3. @Ciara

This will be the second child for the Seahawks star quarterback and the pop icon since they were married in July 2016. Wilson became the stepfather to Future Jr., Ciara's son from a prior relationship with famous rapper Future. Their first child, Sienna, was born in April 2017.

No gender or due date has yet to be revealed. But regardless of whether it's a boy or girl, Future Jr. and Sienna better be ready to welcome another sibling into their growing family.

