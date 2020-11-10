Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny Enters 'Home Stretch' in ACL Recovery, Close to Return

While coach Pete Carroll didn't clarify on a potential time line for Rashaad Penny's return to practice on Monday, the running back sounds optimistic about his chances of being back on the field in the very near future.

In the final stages of his rehab from reconstructive knee surgery, Penny tweeted he's entered the "home stretch," indicating he believes he will be back in action soon. He also posted a photo with the caption "sometimes you have to take two steps back to take 10 steps forward."

Speaking with reporters on Monday, Carroll offered an encouraging update on Penny's status, suggesting he wasn't far off. But the team wants to ensure he's 100 percent healthy before he's back in pads. For now, he's working diligently with the strength and conditioning staff to get back as quick as possible.

“He’s working out, he’s cutting. He’s as strong as he’s ever been, he’s at a good weight for him," Carroll said. "It’s just a matter of when they feel and he feels that he’s got the confidence to go out there and bang those cuts. Being a speedster and a stop-and-start kind of guy, he’s got to get all that movement done before we can cut him loose out there.”

The return of Penny couldn't come at a better time for the Seahawks, who have once again been ravaged by injuries in the backfield. Starter Chris Carson has missed the past two games with a mid-foot sprain and his status remains uncertain for Week 10, while Carlos Hyde has also been out with a hamstring injury the past two weeks and Travis Homer has gutted through a bruised knee.

Without Carson or Hyde available, rookie DeeJay Dallas has received back-to-back starts, producing 80 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. He has also caught six passes for 25 yards and a touchdown in those games. Homer and Alex Collins also saw snaps out of the backfield in Sunday's 44-34 loss to the Bills.

While the eventual return of the bruising Carson remains key for Seattle's offense, Penny's explosive capabilities will add another dimension to the rushing attack that has sorely been missed this season. Before suffering a torn ACL last December, the former first-round pick out of San Diego State had finally busted out, producing 236 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in wins over the Eagles and Vikings.

Most notably, Penny showed off his ability to hit a third gear at the second level, breaking free for a 58-yard touchdown against Philadelphia and rocketing through the defense for a touchdown reception on a screen against Minnesota. While Seattle has plenty of other talented backs, none of the other players on the depth chart possess such game-changing speed or acceleration.

Throughout the entire recovery process, Carroll has reiterated time and time again that the Seahawks wouldn't rush Penny back. The decision to sign Hyde back in May was made in part to ensure they were covered if he wasn't able to make it back until second half of the season.

With eight games left to play, the Seahawks could certainly use Penny's home run ability as a runner and receiver. As he closes in on his return as a "deadline acquisition" of sorts, he will be looking to pick up where he left off before his injury and add yet another weapon to the NFL's highest-scoring offense.