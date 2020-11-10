SI.com
SeahawkMaven
Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny Enters 'Home Stretch' in ACL Recovery, Close to Return

CorbinSmithNFL

While coach Pete Carroll didn't clarify on a potential time line for Rashaad Penny's return to practice on Monday, the running back sounds optimistic about his chances of being back on the field in the very near future.

In the final stages of his rehab from reconstructive knee surgery, Penny tweeted he's entered the "home stretch," indicating he believes he will be back in action soon. He also posted a photo with the caption "sometimes you have to take two steps back to take 10 steps forward."

Speaking with reporters on Monday, Carroll offered an encouraging update on Penny's status, suggesting he wasn't far off. But the team wants to ensure he's 100 percent healthy before he's back in pads. For now, he's working diligently with the strength and conditioning staff to get back as quick as possible.

“He’s working out, he’s cutting. He’s as strong as he’s ever been, he’s at a good weight for him," Carroll said. "It’s just a matter of when they feel and he feels that he’s got the confidence to go out there and bang those cuts. Being a speedster and a stop-and-start kind of guy, he’s got to get all that movement done before we can cut him loose out there.”

The return of Penny couldn't come at a better time for the Seahawks, who have once again been ravaged by injuries in the backfield. Starter Chris Carson has missed the past two games with a mid-foot sprain and his status remains uncertain for Week 10, while Carlos Hyde has also been out with a hamstring injury the past two weeks and Travis Homer has gutted through a bruised knee.

Without Carson or Hyde available, rookie DeeJay Dallas has received back-to-back starts, producing 80 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. He has also caught six passes for 25 yards and a touchdown in those games. Homer and Alex Collins also saw snaps out of the backfield in Sunday's 44-34 loss to the Bills.

While the eventual return of the bruising Carson remains key for Seattle's offense, Penny's explosive capabilities will add another dimension to the rushing attack that has sorely been missed this season. Before suffering a torn ACL last December, the former first-round pick out of San Diego State had finally busted out, producing 236 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in wins over the Eagles and Vikings.

Most notably, Penny showed off his ability to hit a third gear at the second level, breaking free for a 58-yard touchdown against Philadelphia and rocketing through the defense for a touchdown reception on a screen against Minnesota. While Seattle has plenty of other talented backs, none of the other players on the depth chart possess such game-changing speed or acceleration.

Throughout the entire recovery process, Carroll has reiterated time and time again that the Seahawks wouldn't rush Penny back. The decision to sign Hyde back in May was made in part to ensure they were covered if he wasn't able to make it back until second half of the season.

With eight games left to play, the Seahawks could certainly use Penny's home run ability as a runner and receiver. As he closes in on his return as a "deadline acquisition" of sorts, he will be looking to pick up where he left off before his injury and add yet another weapon to the NFL's highest-scoring offense.

Quinton Dunbar Latest Veteran Cornerback to Struggle Transitioning to Seahawks' Scheme

While Dunbar's health has been a key factor in his struggles this season, comments made by coach Pete Carroll on Monday suggest the Seahawks may be having a difficult time meshing the sixth-year defender's skill set into their defensive scheme.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks vs. Bills Week 9 Predictions

Squaring off in Buffalo for the first time since 2008, the Seahawks will look for a second straight win against a talented, well-coached AFC East-leading Bills squad. Which team will come out on top?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Authentic Brands

Seahawks Caught Sleeping, Bullied by Bills in 44-34 Defeat

Unable to slow down Buffalo’s passing game and coughing up four turnovers on the afternoon, Seattle couldn’t overcome an early 14-point deficit and fell apart late to suffer a devastating blowout defeat and fall to 6-2 on the season.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Wicktwosix

Seahawks DT Bryan Mone Suffers 'Serious' Ankle Sprain, Could Miss Extended Time

While Mone's injury will be monitored over the next few days, there's a reasonable chance he could be heading to injured reserve, opening the door for Damon Harrison to finally be promoted the active roster.

CorbinSmithNFL

Coming Off Best Game of Season, Seahawks TE Jacob Hollister Primed for Big Second Half

During the first five weeks of the season, Hollister took a back seat to veterans Greg Olsen and Will Dissly, playing only 48 offensive snaps. But since the bye week, the athletic tight end has gradually earned a bigger role for Seattle and after catching five passes on Sunday, he's earned more opportunities in the second half.

CorbinSmithNFL

Closing Thoughts: Productive Pass Rush Can't Save Putrid Seahawks Defense in Week 9 Defeat

After getting torched early, Seattle found success getting after Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen over the final three quarters on Sunday. But somewhat ironically, on a day where the pass rush finally came to life, it didn't matter in a 44-34 loss.

CorbinSmithNFL

3 Up, 3 Down: Winners, Losers from Seahawks Disappointing Week 9 Defeat Against Bills

Following an impressive performance against the 49ers in Week 8, the Seahawks traveled to Buffalo for the first time in 12 years. But they'll be extremely happy if they don't have to travel there again for a very long time after an uncharacteristic showing in a concerning loss to the Bills.

Thomas Hall10

by

KillerHawk

Baffling Defensive Game Plan Dooms Pete Carroll, Seahawks in Road Loss to Bills

Despite having the NFL's worst pass defense by a wide margin, Carroll apparently thought the Bills were going to emphasize running the ball. While execution by players must be better, the coaching staff needs to be held accountable for putting players in a position to succeed.

CorbinSmithNFL

Pete Carroll, Seahawks Agree to Terms on Lucrative Extension

Though he's the NFL's oldest coach at 69 years of age, Carroll has shown no signs of slowing down and with his latest extension, he should be able to wrap up his illustrious career in the Pacific Northwest.

CorbinSmithNFL

5 Matchups to Watch as Seahawks Travel to Buffalo to Face Surging Bills

With both squads boasting plenty of talent at the receiver positions and dealing with health concerns in the secondary, the pigskin could be flying all over the field when Seattle travels to Buffalo in a battle of six-win teams.

CorbinSmithNFL