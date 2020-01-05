SeahawkMaven
Film Breakdown: Seahawks RB Travis Homer Provides Spark in First NFL Start

CorbinSmithNFL

With the playoffs rapidly approaching, the Seahawks were ravaged by injuries at running back in the month of December.

Former first-round pick Rashaad Penny tore his ACL in Week 14, while Chris Carson suffered a major hip injury and C.J. Prosise broke his arm in Week 16 in a loss to Arizona. With both Carson and Prosise departing before halftime, Seattle was left with only one healthy back in sixth-round pick Travis Homer.

The rookie back out of Miami did the best he could with his first extensive opportunity on offense, rushing five times for 16 yards and catching six passes in the 27-13 defeat. But with only eight NFL carries to his name, would the former Hurricanes standout be able to handle a larger workload in the NFC West title game against the 49ers?

With the Seahawks leaning on him in the biggest game of the year, Homer stepped up, finishing with 92 total yards on just 15 touches as a complement to veteran Marshawn Lynch, who was re-signed to replace Carson as Seattle's power back. He also performed well in pass protection, buying quarterback Russell Wilson extra time on numerous occasions.

“We totally expected that from him and that’s all he’s ever done," coach Pete Carroll said on Wednesday. "He’s never been anything but full speed. He’s 1,000% every time he gets the ball in his hands or chases a punt or whatever he does on special teams. He’s been really true to who he is, but it wasn’t a surprise. It was good to see him be ffective and have an affect on the game in a positive way.”

How did the rookie handle his first NFL start? And what should be expected of him heading into the playoffs Check out my latest film breakdown as I assess Homer as a runner, receiver, and pass protector against a tough 49ers defense.

