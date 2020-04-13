SeahawkMaven
Seahawks Re-Sign Special Team Ace Neiko Thorpe

Corbin Smith

Looking to add depth in the secondary, the Seahawks will be bringing back two-time special teams capta Neiko Thorpe for a fifth season.

As announced officially by the team's social media accounts, Seattle and Thorpe have agreed to terms on a new contract, keeping the renowned special teams standout in the Pacific Northwest. Terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed.

Thorpe, 30, only played in seven games last season due to injuries. He missed several games early in the season with a hamstring injury and eventually underwent season-ending sports hernia surgery in December.

Prior to his injury riddled 2019 campaign, however, Thorpe proved himself to be one of Seattle's most reliable special teams players. Specifically, he earned a well-deserved reputation as one of the league's best gunners on punt coverage.

Originally entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn, Thorpe spent time with the Chiefs and Raiders sandwiched around a brief stint in the CFL. After signing with the Seahawks in September 2016, he played in 41 games over the next three seasons, producing 28 tackles, three fumble recoveries, and two passes defensed.

Thorpe has only played 170 defensive snaps over the past four years, but his return will provide much-needed depth behind Shaquill Griffin, Quinton Dunbar, and Tre Flowers. He'll also offer stability on special teams, and as along as he can stay healthy, he should have a strong chance of sticking on the roster again in 2020.

