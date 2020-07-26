SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Seahawks Release Branden Jackson and Joey Hunt, Trim Roster to 80 Players

Corbin Smith

Opting to reduce their roster down to 80 players ahead of the start of training camp rather than implement a split-squad approach, the Seahawks released nine players to reach the NFL's COVID-19-altered mandate.

Headlining Seattle's plethora of roster moves, the team parted ways with veteran center Joey Hunt and defensive end Branden Jackson. By releasing both players, the Seahawks will create north of $4 million in cap space, putting the team at an estimated $18.7 million above the cap.

Seattle also waived seven players, including guards Jordan Roos and Khalil McKenzie, running back Patrick Carr, tight end Dominic Wood-Anderson, receiver Seth Dawkins, safety Jordan Norwood, and linebacker Sutton Smith.

Hunt, a sixth-round pick out of TCU in 2015, stepped into the starting lineup midway through the 2019 season as a replacement for Justin Britt, who tore his ACL in Week 8 at Atlanta. Over four seasons with Seattle, he played in 34 games and made 11 starts.

As for Jackson, he spent three years with the Seahawks after being claimed off waivers from the Raiders in 2017. He played in 35 total games with four starts, recording 41 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and three pass deflections.

With Hunt being released, B.J. Finney will step into the starting lineup at center replacing Britt and former second-round pick Ethan Pocic received a vote of confidence as a potential backup. Jackson became expendable with the additions of Benson Mayowa and Bruce Irvin in free agency as well as Darrell Taylor and Alton Robinson arriving in April's draft.

While these transactions could be viewed as precursors to a potential signing by Seattle - including making another run at bringing back Jadeveon Clowney - releasing Hunt and Jackson now should allow both veterans ample time to land with a new team to kick off training camp.

After weeks of negotiations between the NFL and NFLPA to establish health and safety protocols, the Seahawks will report for camp on July 28.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jamal Adams Well Worth King's Ransom for Seahawks

Trading for a premier young safety of Adams' caliber wasn't going to be cheap, but while the Seahawks won't have a first-round selection until 2023 as a result, the dynamic defender should be well worth their investment.

Corbin Smith

by

Socalhawksfan

Seahawks Pull Stunner, Trade for Jets All-Pro S Jamal Adams

Paying a steep price for premium talent, the Seahawks dealt away multiple first round picks for Adams, a First-Team All-Pro who should instantly bolster the team's secondary heading into the 2020 season.

Corbin Smith

by

Timbowtn

Could Arrival of Jamal Adams Persuade Jadeveon Clowney to Return to Seahawks?

Four months after the start of free agency, Clowney has yet to sign with a team and turned down prior contract offers from the Seahawks. But could the decision to acquire Adams cause the star defensive end to reconsider?

Corbin Smith

Jamal Adams AND Jadeveon Clowney in Seattle? Russell Wilson approves:

Corbin Smith

Training Camp Primer: Which Defensive Tackles Will Step Up Behind Jarran Reed, Poona Ford?

Seattle should be in good hands with Reed and Ford as the starting defensive tackle duo. But with just four total games of experience behind them on the depth chart, the team will need a couple unexpected contributors to emerge in camp.

Corbin Smith

Training Camp Primer: Will Whole Be Greater Than Sum of Parts for Seahawks' Pass Rush?

With Jadeveon Clowney still unsigned into late July, the Seahawks lack star power at the defensive end position. But after making two thrifty veteran signings and drafting two athletic rushers, could the group actually be improved?

Corbin Smith

How Protocols Could Impact Seahawks Pursuit of Veteran Free Agents, Trades

As team facilities start to open up for players to kick off training camp, several notable veterans remain unsigned. But if Seattle wants to sign any of them or make a trade, the steps for bringing new players on board are far different than normal due to COVID-19.

Corbin Smith

Analysis: Pre-Training Camp Seahawks 53-Man Roster Projection

With a labor agreement in place and training camps officially set to open around the NFL next week in the midst of a pandemic, which 53 Seahawks will earn a coveted roster spot for the season opener in Atlanta on September 13?

Corbin Smith

NFL, NFLPA Executive Committee Strike Return to Play Plan

Continuing to make progress towards training camps starting on time around the league, decisions on roster sizes, practice squad expansion, and an acclimation period have been tentatively reached with player rep approval pending.

Corbin Smith

Credit Brian Schottenheimer for Evolution of Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett

Only a few short years ago, fans bemoaned the Seahawks decision to extend Lockett early. But thanks in large part to the arrival of Schottenheimer, the former third-round pick has elevated his game among the NFL's elite and now looks like a bargain.

Matty F. Brown